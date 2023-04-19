UrduPoint.com

Stock Markets Fall On Inflation, Interest Rate Concerns

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Stock markets fall on inflation, interest rate concerns

Global stock markets retreated Wednesday as traders digested stubbornly high UK inflation and more corporate earnings, with a wary eye on future central bank moves to tame rampant consumer prices

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ):Global stock markets retreated Wednesday as traders digested stubbornly high UK inflation and more corporate earnings, with a wary eye on future central bank moves to tame rampant consumer prices.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index slid after official data stoked expectations of another interest-rate hike from the Bank of England that could weigh further on the economy.

Britain's annual inflation rate slowed in March but held above 10 percent on soaring food prices, further fuelling the country's cost-of-living crisis.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt dipped and Paris edged higher after a largely downbeat session in Asia.

The European Central Bank's chief economist said Wednesday more eurozone interest rate increases will be appropriate to tame inflation if it remains at high levels.

World oil prices shed two percent on fears the US Federal Reserve could also hike rates sharply again, in turn denting demand for crude.

- Souring the mood - "Stubbornly high inflation soured the mood," noted Russ Mould, investment director at stockbroker AJ Bell.

"News that UK CPI (Consumer Prices Index) remains in double-digits will only strengthen the argument for the Bank of England to keep pushing up interest rates." The BoE has hiked rates 11 times since late 2021 in an unsuccessful bid to keep inflation close to a 2.0-percent target.

Higher borrowing costs have exacerbated the UK's cost-of-living crisis, ramped up loans for businesses and consumers alike and dampened activity.

Investors are also focusing on earnings from Morgan Stanley bank and electric carmaker Tesla, which reports after the close of US trading.

Morgan Stanley reported drops in both revenue and profit as deal-making business dropped.

Its shares dropped three percent at the start of trading.

Wall Street opened lower, with the Dow shedding 0.3 percent.

Analyst Stephen Innes, of SPI Asset Management, said investors were dwelling on the Fed's outlook.

"Global traders have seemingly moved into defensive mode as the debate goes on whether the Fed is at the top of its hiking cycle," Innes noted.

That debate remained far from settled, with some analysts warning that certain investors' apparent confidence in coming rate cuts was misplaced.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare pointed to rising US bond yields, an indication of higher borrowing costs for companies and consumers.

This "has cast some pressure on growth stocks that had been rallying with the move down in rates and expectations that the Fed will cut rates more than once before the end of the year," he said.

"With the re-think on that front, some money is being taken off the table," he added.

- Key figures around 1330 GMT - New York - Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 33,865 points London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 7,898.42 Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.1 percent at 15,865.97 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.1 percent at 7,541.19 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 percent at 4,388.39 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.2 percent at 28,606.76 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.4 percent at 20,367.76 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.7 percent at 3,370.13 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0956 from $1.0954 on Tuesday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2443 from $1.2425 Dollar/yen: UP at 134.33 yen from 134.12 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.03 pence from 88.31 penceWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 17 percent at $79.49 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.7 percent at $83.35 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Oil Bank London Shanghai Tame Stanley Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo New York United Kingdom Euro Money March Stocks Market From Top Tesla Asia

Recent Stories

Bank of America to Cut 4,000 Jobs Amid Recession W ..

Bank of America to Cut 4,000 Jobs Amid Recession Worry - Executives

3 minutes ago
 Scottish ultra-marathon runner disqualified for us ..

Scottish ultra-marathon runner disqualified for using car

28 minutes ago
 Japan to evacuate its citizens from Sudan

Japan to evacuate its citizens from Sudan

28 minutes ago
 Macron dismisses pan-bashing as he hits the road

Macron dismisses pan-bashing as he hits the road

28 minutes ago
 US Army Says May Have to Make Cuts if Recruiting S ..

US Army Says May Have to Make Cuts if Recruiting Situation Does Not Change

38 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University extends 5th semester ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University extends 5th semester admission date to April 28

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.