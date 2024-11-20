Stock markets gain, dollar higher before Nvidia earnings

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Major European and Asian stock markets mostly gained and the Dollar firmed against main rivals Wednesday following a positive lead from Wall Street, as all eyes turned to upcoming results from artificial-intelligence giant Nvidia.

London was up 0.

2 percent in late morning deals as a 20-percent surge in the share price of accounting-software group Sage following strong earnings and outlook helped offset news of a fresh jump to UK inflation.

Traders were keenly awaiting Wednesday's release of earnings from US chip behemoth Nvidia, which many see as a bellwether of the tech sector and artificial-intelligence demand that have helped power Wall Street to multiple record-highs this year.

They were assessing also the prospect of an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war, Donald Trump's second presidency and the outlook for US interest rates.