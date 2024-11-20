Stock Markets Gain, Dollar Higher Before Nvidia Earnings
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Major European and Asian stock markets mostly gained and the Dollar firmed against main rivals Wednesday following a positive lead from Wall Street, as all eyes turned to upcoming results from artificial-intelligence giant Nvidia.
London was up 0.
2 percent in late morning deals as a 20-percent surge in the share price of accounting-software group Sage following strong earnings and outlook helped offset news of a fresh jump to UK inflation.
Traders were keenly awaiting Wednesday's release of earnings from US chip behemoth Nvidia, which many see as a bellwether of the tech sector and artificial-intelligence demand that have helped power Wall Street to multiple record-highs this year.
They were assessing also the prospect of an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war, Donald Trump's second presidency and the outlook for US interest rates.
Recent Stories
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..
20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi
12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine
More Stories From Business
-
Planning minister directs sites’ identification, concept paper preparation for M- SEZs31 minutes ago
-
Japan publisher Kadokawa shares roar on Sony buyout report31 minutes ago
-
RTO to hold online open court for taxpayers on Friday31 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Ahsan proposes GSP-Plus, 5Es framework alignment to get export-led economic growth2 hours ago
-
AI to generate 680 billion USD for telecom sector3 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
POL imports up by 1.68% to $5.11 bln in 4 months4 hours ago
-
CDNS achieves Rs 550 billion mark in annual savings target5 hours ago
-
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b5 hours ago