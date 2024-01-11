Stock markets hesitant ahead of inflation data, earnings

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Global stock markets drifted on Wednesday, the eve of the release of key US inflation data and the start of the latest earnings season.

Global equities have largely weakened since the beginning of the year, as investors grow concerned that they may have been too hasty at the end of 2023 in pricing in a series of US interest rate cuts for this year.

The Federal Reserve signaled at its December meeting that it saw three reductions in 2024, while analysts had forecast double the amount.

The release last week of minutes from that meeting, and a forecast-beating US jobs report, forced dealers to scale back rate-cut expectations even as inflation comes down.

Traders ended last year optimistic that the Fed would start to cut rates in March, but some do not now see that happening until June.

Analysts said US consumer price index data, to be published on Thursday, will be crucial to the markets' near-term performance.

The coming release of annual earnings from some of the biggest companies will also show the impact of higher interest rates on performance.

"Attention gradually shifts to the upcoming earnings season to gain insights into companies' growth trajectories," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

In the United States, mega-cap technology firms "are under close scrutiny due to their significant influence and substantial weight in the S&P 500", he added.

Wall Street's main stock indices climbed Wednesday.

"With little in the way of economic data, and ahead of key inflation numbers and the start of the fourth quarter earnings season, the path of least resistance for US stock indices appears to be 'up'," said Trade Nation analyst David Morrison.