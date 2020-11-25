Stock markets lose momentum

European stocks drifted lower Wednesday as initial gains fizzled out after a record-breaking Wall Street run on positive vaccine news as dealers worried about the impact of a spike in coronavirus infections around the world

Nearing midday, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index lapsed into the red with investors also cautious before a key British government budget spending statement at 1230 GMT.

Frankfurt and Paris also declined after a mixed session in Asia, while US futures steadied before Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.

Wall Street had soared Tuesday, with the Dow closing above 30,000 points for the first time in a record run that was praised by US President Donald Trump.

Oil prices continued their ascent towards $50 per barrel on vaccine hopes, while the Dollar slipped against the euro and yen.

Bitcoin meanwhile soared to a near-three year high at $19,240, approaching its record peak of $19,511.

"European markets are largely treading water ... with recent vaccine-led gains starting to fade once again," said analyst Joshua Mahony at trading firm IG.

"Donald Trump may have reminded us of just how impressive the Dow's break through 30,000 is, yet it was arguably his decision to allow the transition towards a (Joe) Biden presidency which has paved the way for such market gains." Political uncertainty is easing in Washington after government officials began the crucial transition process paving the way for Biden to enter the White House in January.

Investors were meanwhile awaiting a series of US economic data ahead of the Thanksgiving break, including Federal Reserve minutes, jobless claims and the latest estimate of third-quarter GDP.

- 'It is 2020' - "Thanksgiving holiday tomorrow means two things; firstly we basically get a three day data dump today as well as the (Fed) minutes, so it's going to be a lively session," said OANDA Europe analyst Craig Erlam.

"Secondly, the rest of the week is basically a write-off for the United States which should make for a chilled end to the week for the rest of us. That said, it is 2020." In Asia, investors rushed out of the blocks in the morning following the blockbuster US performance, as vaccine successes and easing political uncertainty boosted investor confidence in the economic recovery.

Signs that infection rates in Europe are slowing enough to allow some countries to ease lockdown measures added to the sense of hope across trading floors.

However, excitement was tempered by a still-high number of new cases and deaths, as well as a pick-up in other nations that are causing governments to reimpose containment measures.

Hopes for a worldwide rollout of a vaccine were given an extra lift Tuesday when Russia said its Sputnik V drug had shown to be 95 percent effective, making it the fourth that could be available soon after similar positive announcements from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

- Key figures around 1200 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 6,400.75 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.2 percent at 13,260.18 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.1 percent at 5,555.72 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,501.66 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.5 percent at 26,296.86 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.3 percent at 26,669.75 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.2 percent at 3,362.33 (close) New York - Dow: UP 1.5 percent at 30,042.71 (close Tuesday) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1898 from $1.1892 at 2200 GMT Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3337 from $1.3357 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 104.37 Yen from 104.44 yen Euro/pound: UP at 89.21 pence from 89.03 penceWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.1 percent at $45.41 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.4 percent at $48.52 per barrel