Stock Markets Mixed As Investors Digest Corporate Results
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 11:43 PM
Global stock markets diverged on Wednesday, with Wall Street pushing higher while European indexes slipped as investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings and signs the US Federal Reserve would hold off on interest rate cuts in the coming months
In New York, the broad-based S&P 500 was flirting with the 5,000-point mark after a string of fresh record highs.
US optimism was fuelled by the most recent corporate earnings, with automaker Ford beating estimates in results released late Tuesday, while Chipotle Mexican Grill also exceeded market expectations.
Ford shares surged nearly four percent in midday trading while Chipotle jumped eight percent.
The economic resilience was dampening hopes that the Fed would start cutting rates anytime soon without a sign that inflation was indeed falling back toward its target of two percent.
"Fed probabilities of a rate cut continue to get pushed out," said Nathan Peterson, director of derivatives analysis at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.
Yet Wall Street rose despite concern over regional the regional lender New York Community Bancorp, whose shares were down eight percent after Moody's downgraded its credit rating.
"The broader stock market remains resilient to selling interest," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.
In Europe, however, London, Paris and Frankfurt all ended lower as investors locked in profits from recent gains.
In the UK, British housebuilder Barratt agreed to buy competitor Redrow for £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion) amid a housing market that has been hit by higher interest rates.
Shares in Barratt dropped 5.5 percent but Redrow surged 15 percent.
In Paris, shares in French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies fell three percent after it reported a net profit of $21.4 billion for last year, which was a new record but fell short of expectations.
Norwegian energy group Equinor took a bigger market beating, falling nearly eight percent in Oslo after reporting that its annual net profit plunged 59 percent to $11.9 billion on lower oil and gas prices.
In Germany, official data showed that industrial production fell for a seventh straight month in December, capping a year of manufacturing weakness in Europe's largest economy.
- Shanghai surge -
In Asia, announcements this week out of Beijing continued to light a fire under equities in Shanghai, though Hong Kong succumbed to profit-taking.
Some analysts warned that Chinese measures aimed at shoring up its economy would not be enough to revive confidence among weary investors, adding that much more was needed to address a property-sector debt crisis.
"The effect may be temporary as all these are band-aid measures that cannot fix the structural issues that China is facing from property sector to lack of productivity," said Charu Chanana of Saxo Capital Markets.
Central Huijin Investment, the unit that holds Chinese government stakes in major financial institutions, said it would increase investments in funds.
China's Securities Regulatory Commission meanwhile called on listed firms to ramp up share buybacks, a move that typically boosts stock prices.
Following this, Chinese state media on Wednesday reported that Beijing had removed the head of the CSRC.
- Key figures around 1700 GMT -
New York - Dow: UP 0.4 percent at 38,674.60 points
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.8 percent at 4,991.19
New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 0.8 percent at 15,735.09
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.7 percent at 7,628.75
Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.4 percent at 7,611.26 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.7 percent at 16,921.96 (close)
EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.3 percent at 4,678.85 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 percent at 36,119.92 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.3 percent at 16,081.89 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.4 percent at 2,829.70 (close)
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0768 from $1.0758 on Tuesday
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2629 from $1.2600
Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.26 pence from 85.36 pence
Dollar/yen: UP at 148.05 Yen from 147.91 yen
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.6 percent at $79.08 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.7 percent at $73.80 per barrel
