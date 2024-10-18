Stock Markets Mixed As Investors Weigh Earnings, China GDP
Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 07:14 PM
Global stock markets took different directions on Friday as investors weighed better-than-expected Chinese economic growth data, a eurozone interest-rate cut and corporate earnings
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Global stock markets took different directions on Friday as investors weighed better-than-expected Chinese economic growth data, a eurozone interest-rate cut and corporate earnings.
In New York, the tech-heavy Nasdaq and broad-based S&P 500 opened higher after Netflix reported that it added millions of subscribers in its latest quarter, sending the streaming giant's shares soaring nine percent.
"Stock indices got an early boost from Netflix," said David Morrison, senior market analyst at financial services firm Trade Nation.
He noted that the company also beat earnings and revenue expectations in quarterly results published late on Thursday.
The Dow fell, however, "due to negative responses" to earnings results from consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble and credit card firm American Express, according to a Briefing.com analyst note.
Paris and Frankfurt advanced in afternoon deals following the European Central Bank's decision on Thursday to cut rates for the third time this year as inflation returns to normal levels.
London dropped, though, weighed down by the pound gaining in reaction to official data showing UK retail sales rose more than expected in September.
- China boost -
Hong Kong and Shanghai moved higher on hopes the Chinese government could reignite the struggling economy, with tech giants and beaten-down developers among the best performers.
China's economy expanded by a slightly better-than-forecast annual rate of 4.6 percent in the third quarter, official data revealed on Friday.
It nevertheless marked the slowest pace of growth since the start of 2023.
Separate data showed that Chinese retail sales and industrial output rose more than expected in September.
"The raft of data... provided an opportunity to show that the economy was on the right path," said Joshua Mahoney, chief market analyst at Scope Markets.
Shares in Gucci-owner Kering jumped more than four percent in Paris on hopes of rising Chinese demand for luxury goods.
China's central bank launched a new bid to boost markets and hinted at a further rate cut in coming months as it aims to hit its annual growth target of five percent this year.
State media reported that top banks had cut rates on yuan deposits on Friday for the second time this year to boost lending.
"The latest supports are very welcome," said Harry Murphy Cruise, an economist at Moody's Analytics.
"And they're likely to propel the economy to its... target for the year. But more is required if officials are to address the structural challenges in the economy."
Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo closed higher thanks to a weaker yen boosting exporters.
Taipei was well up thanks to a near five-percent rally in chip titan TSMC, a day after it reported a bigger-than-expected increase in net profit for the third quarter and raised its growth forecasts for the year thanks to strong demand for AI tech.
Gold, seen as a haven investment, hit a new record high $2,714.10 an ounce following the ECB's interest rate decision and concerns over geopolitical conflict in the Middle East, analysts said.
- Key figures around 1340 GMT -
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 43,133.00 points
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.3 percent at 5,856.16
New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.7 percent at 18,500.30
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.7 at 8,329.27
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.3 percent at 7,608.07
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.3 percent at 19,630.76
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 38.981.75 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 3.6 percent at 20,804.11 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 2.9 percent at 3,261.56 (close)
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0856 from $1.0830 on Thursday
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3056 from $1.3013
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 149.83 yen from 150.23 yen
Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.16 pence from 83.22 pence
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.4 percent at $69.12 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 1.3 percent at $73.50 per barrel.
Recent Stories
IG Rizvi orders effective security measures for citizen’s safety
Rs. 1.9m released for medical expenses of cops
Rescue 1122 teams' response to 18 road accidents
Environment protection first priority: secretary
France charges SUV driver who ran over cyclist with murder
DIG Larkana takes notice of two persons' abduction from Shikarpur District
Women in law session focuses on competition law practice
IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme
Federal Ombudsman regional office conducts Khuli Kutchery in Khanpur to address ..
CDA chairman visits key interchange sites, vows timely projects' completion
NADRA signs E-Payment Gateway Agreement with BoP to facilitate digital payments ..
SBP injects over Rs4 trillion in the market
More Stories From Business
-
Women in law session focuses on competition law practice5 minutes ago
-
SCO indicative of successful diplomacy: FCCI president36 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 335 points56 minutes ago
-
NADRA signs E-Payment Gateway Agreement with BoP to facilitate digital payments for services26 minutes ago
-
Ahsan chairs consultative session on economic corridors56 minutes ago
-
SBP injects over Rs4 trillion in the market26 minutes ago
-
Global stock markets rise on China hopes22 minutes ago
-
SCCI chief urges for providing soft loans to KP businessmen22 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 18 paisa against dollar18 minutes ago
-
SACM directs departments to facilitate mine owners3 hours ago
-
Over 3.1m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Oct 154 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.3,000 per tola4 hours ago