Stock markets mixed as US inflation eases slightly

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ):Stock markets were muted Wednesday after much-anticipated data showed US consumer inflation had eased only slightly in April.

Annual consumer inflation rose 4.9 percent last month, just a touch lower from 5.0 percent in March, official figures showed, despite strong efforts to rein in price increases.

While the latest number is a step in the right direction and marks the smallest annual rise in around two years, it remains well above pre-pandemic levels.

"Holding relatively firm at 4.9 percent, inflation is persisting despite the Fed's long-running campaign of rate hikes," said Srijan Katyal, global head of strategy and trading services at brokerage ADSS.

Following last week's Fed hike to interest rates and a forecast-beating jobs report for the world's biggest economy, cautious investors were waiting for the key US data for insights into the direction of US policymakers.

Inflation data is likely to play a key decision-making role in the US central bank's June policy meeting, according to market watchers.

"The sharp rise in the cost of borrowing has had a brutal impact on consumers and businesses and any relief on this front would be welcomed by the market -- even if it is just a rates pause rather than reduction in the near-term," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

The Fed has hinted at a possible pause in its long-running tightening cycle but observers warned that any sign inflation is creeping up would put pressure on officials to turn the screws further.

Stock markets in Europe slid after the release of the data, with Paris, London and Frankfurt all down in afternoon trading.

Wall Street stocks climbed slightly on opening.

- Key figures around 1340 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 7,758.05 points Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.1 percent at 15,935.35 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,379.92 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 percent at 4,315.54 New York - Dow: UP 0.5 percent at 33,714.83 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.4 percent at 29,122.18 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.5 percent at 19,762.20 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.2 percent at 3,319.15 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0982 from $1.0965 on Tuesday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2640 from $1.2622 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 134.65 yen from 135.22 yen Euro/pound: UP at 86.89 pence from 86.84 penceWest Texas Intermediate: UP 0.8 percent at $73.71 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.7 percent at $77.28 per barrel