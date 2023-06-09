UrduPoint.com

Stock Markets Mixed Awaiting Key US Rate Decision

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 06:51 PM

European stock markets dropped after gains in Asia Friday as investors awaited next week's crucial interest-rate decision from the US Federal Reserve

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):European stock markets dropped after gains in Asia Friday as investors awaited next week's crucial interest-rate decision from the US Federal Reserve.

The dollar was higher against main rivals, while the Turkish lira sat around record lows against the greenback.

Newly re-elected President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed former Wall Street executive Hafize Gaye Erkan as central bank governor, signalling a possible shift in his unconventional policies to fight inflation.

Erkan, the first woman to head the Turkish central bank, is a former chief executive of US real estate finance firm Greystone, co-CEO of First Republic Bank and managing director at Goldman Sachs.

Oil prices steadied Friday at the end of a volatile week for the commodity following Saudi Arabia's decision to slash output.

Expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold off raising interest rates on Wednesday for the first time since starting its hiking cycle last year to combat high inflation have pushed equities higher for most of the month.

Market expectation was thrown off course, however, after the Bank of Canada's surprise lift and a similar move in Australia this week.

