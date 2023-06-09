UrduPoint.com

Stock Markets Mixed Awaiting Key US Rate Decision

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Stock markets mixed awaiting key US rate decision

Stock markets diverged on Friday as investors awaited next week's crucial interest-rate decision from the US Federal Reserve

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):Stock markets diverged on Friday as investors awaited next week's crucial interest-rate decision from the US Federal Reserve.

Wall Street rose in morning deals, with the S&P 500 extending gains a day after it entered a bull market as it was up more than 20 percent from its October low.

Expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold off raising interest rates on Wednesday for the first time since starting its hiking cycle last year to combat high inflation have pushed equities higher for most of the month.

"The question on everyone's mind is, will this good fortune for the stock market continue?" said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

"The answer is unknowable today since it rests in what the future brings the market in terms of economic data, earnings growth, interest rate movements, and policy action," he said.

Asian indices closed higher but Europe's major stock markets were down in afternoon deals, a day after data showed the eurozone was in recession at the start of the year.

Elsewhere, eyes are on China where there is growing speculation that authorities will unveil fresh stimulus measures to kickstart the world's number two economy, with the post-zero-Covid rally already fading.

Disappointing readings on manufacturing activity and trade this week have compounded the view that officials need to step in, with reports suggesting the People's Bank of China will cut interest rates soon.

Expectations were ramped up Thursday after a key government adviser said borrowing costs should come down to help struggling firms' financing ability.

The need for action was reinforced Friday by Chinese data showing consumer inflation essentially flat in May and wholesale prices falling more than expected.

"On the whole, the muted inflation environment may call into question the sustainability of the economic recovery, but it also provides a favourable backdrop for policymakers to roll out more policy support," said HSBC's Erin Xin.

In Turkey, newly re-elected President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed former Wall Street executive Hafize Gaye Erkan as central bank governor, raising market hopes she may reverse unconventional policies to fight the country's soaring inflation.

The Turkish currency sat around record lows of 23 lira per dollar.

- Key figures around 1340 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 33,865.23 points London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.7 percent at 7,549.71 Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.1 percent at 15,968.37 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,209.24 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 percent at 4,290.06 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 2.0 percent at 32,265.17 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.5 percent at 19,389.95 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 3,231.41 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0771 from $1.0785 on Thursday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2578 from $1.2560 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 139.49 yen from 138.89 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.65 percent from 85.82 penceBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.4 percent at $75.69 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.6 percent at $70.90 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Governor Dollar Europe Turkey China Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Lira New York Euro Tayyip Erdogan May October Market From Government

Recent Stories

Salient features of Income Tax measures, reliefs

Salient features of Income Tax measures, reliefs

4 minutes ago
 Govt to set up Export Council of Pakistan to enhan ..

Govt to set up Export Council of Pakistan to enhance export: Federal Minister fo ..

4 minutes ago
 Rs 107 bln earmarks for brining improvement in ele ..

Rs 107 bln earmarks for brining improvement in electricity network system in bud ..

4 minutes ago
 Electronic Warfare Intercepts 3 Attack Drones at Z ..

Electronic Warfare Intercepts 3 Attack Drones at ZNPP - Law Enforcement Agency

4 minutes ago
 University of Lahore bag Pink Games archery title

University of Lahore bag Pink Games archery title

5 minutes ago
 German Subsidiary of Silicon Valley Bank Up for Sa ..

German Subsidiary of Silicon Valley Bank Up for Sale - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.