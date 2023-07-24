Stock markets mixed before key rate calls

Stock markets diverged Monday as traders reacted to weak global data and political uncertainty in Spain, while awaiting key interest-rate decisions due this week

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ):Stock markets diverged Monday as traders reacted to weak global data and political uncertainty in Spain, while awaiting key interest-rate decisions due this week.

Wall Street's top indices pushed higher, with the Dow adding 0.6 percent in late morning trading.

Europe's main indices ended the day little changed, with Madrid down 0.4 percent as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his right-wing rival try to head off a fresh vote after an inconclusive snap election resulted in a hung parliament.

Asia's top stock markets were a mixed bag amid concern over weakness in the Chinese economy.

China's top leaders said the world's second-biggest economy was facing "new difficulties and challenges" in a meeting of the 24-person Politburo on Monday.

"This week may be one of the most important of the year considering the intensity of macro events and as the US earning season picks up," said Walid Koudmani, chief market analysts at XTB online investing firm.

US tech giants including Amazon, Google owner Alphabet, Facebook parent Meta and Microsoft are releasing second quarter earnings reports this week.

On top of that, the US Federal Reserve is expected to announce another rate hike on Wednesday in its fight against inflation, followed by a similar decision by the European Central Bank on Thursday.

A string of positive US data in recent months has given the Fed some room to take its foot off the pedal and allow the economy to avert a feared recession.

The US economy expanded in July, but at a slower rate, according to the S&P Global's purchasing managers' index (PMI).

But in the eurozone, economic activity shrank at its fastest rate for eight months in July, as a contraction gathered pace on the back of cuts in manufacturing, according to the HCOB Flash Eurozone purchasing managers' index (PMI).

The ECB "will raise rates this week as planned, but with economic weakness spreading, the outcome of the September meeting is becoming an increasingly close call", noted UniCredit economist Tullia Bucco.

"With headline inflation decelerating and the labour market starting to soften, a forward-looking analysis would point to no more tightening beyond this week." Separate PMI data Monday showed the UK's private sector appearing to have slammed the brakes on growth.

"The UK economy has come close to stalling in July which, combined with gloomy forward-looking indicators, reignites recession worries," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

On the corporate front, shares in British online supermarket Ocado surged more than 14 percent after it settled a dispute over robot patents with Norwegian company AutoStore.

Oil prices rose as recent production cuts by OPEC members and allies outweighed concerns about demand as potential recessions loom in several major consuming nations.

XTB's Koudmani noted that while Brent is currently holding above $80 per barrel, this has been a difficult area for it to break through.

"If it fails to do so we could be seeing a new pullback while a continuation of the upward move may signal a widespread change in sentiment," he said.

- Key figures around 1530 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 35,426.27 points London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,678.59 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: UP less than 0.1 percent at 16,190.95 (close) Paris - CAC 40: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at 7,427.31 (close) EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 percent at 4,383.03 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.2 percent at 32,700.94 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.1 percent at 18,668.15 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,164.16 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1075 from $1.1131 on Friday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2820 from $1.2852 Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.39 pence from 86.56 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 141.27 yen from 141.77 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 2.0 percent at $82.65 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 2.3 percent at $78.85 per barrel