Stock markets mixed, oil prices surge

(@FahadShabbir)

Stock markets were mixed on Friday while oil prices surged on worries the Israel-Hamas conflict could impact supplies in the crude-rich Middle East

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Stock markets were mixed on Friday while oil prices surged on worries the Israel-Hamas conflict could impact supplies in the crude-rich Middle East.

European gas prices reached the highest levels since February.

Energi Danmark analysts said a recent pipeline sabotage in the Baltic Sea added to "geopolitical uncertainty" in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Helsinki believes last weekend's leak in the Finland-Estonia gas pipeline was caused by "external" activity, sparking suspicions of Russian involvement.

As European markets closed down, Wall Street stocks rose Friday as investors digested positive bank earnings and a central bank official's comments that interest rates could remain steady if data trends continue.

CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall told AFP that "JPMorgan and Wells Fargo set an encouraging pace" with better-than-expected earnings and revenues.

Early Friday, JPMorgan Chase reported another highly profitable quarter although the bank warned that inflation could persist.

Recent Middle East turmoil means this "may be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades", said JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon.

JPMorgan shares earlier rose 4.3 percent while those of Wells Fargo were lifted 3.7 percent.

"All major banks and most regional banks are trading higher following strong earnings reports," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.

"The Israel situation is an equal counterbalance to this news," he added.

Stock markets had enjoyed a fruitful few days since last week's US jobs report suggested that while the world's top economy remained resilient, it was not too strong to warrant more central bank tightening to tame prices.

However, the mood darkened Thursday on data showing the US consumer prices index had risen slightly more than expected in September, highlighting the tough work still to do in the battle against inflation.

- Watching the yen -

Currency traders have been keeping a close eye on the yen as the dollar pushed towards 150 after the US inflation reading.

Japanese officials warned they were watching for any extreme moves and primed for intervention.

Analysts said traders were worried about selling the yen too far in case Tokyo stepped in to support the unit.

"Close attention is being paid to the 150 level," said Yuta Suzuki, of MUFG Bank. "Investors probably don't want to buy dollar-yen above 150 primarily because of concerns about intervention."

- Key figures around 1545 GMT -

New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 33,696.13 points

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.6 at 7,599.60 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 1.55 percent at 15,186.66 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.42 percent at 7,003.53 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.5 percent at 4,136.12 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.6 percent at 32,315.99 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.3 percent at 17,813.45 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.6 percent at 3,088.10 (close)

Brent North Sea crude: UP 4.1 percent at $89.50 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 4.3 percent at $86.43 per barrel

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 149.60 yen from 149.79 yen on Thursday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0504 from $1.0534

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2135 from $1.2177

Euro/pound: UP at 86.56 pence from 86.48 pence