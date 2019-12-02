Stock markets mixed on Chinese data, US tariffs

(@FahadShabbir)

Asian and European markets were mixed on Monday as investors cheered a surprise jump in Chinese factory activity, but were chilled by fresh US tariffs on Argentina and Brazil

On oil markets, crude prices rebounded from last week's sharp losses after Iraq said top producers might announce a cut in output this week.

Trade-related concerns were also stoked by China's Global Times newspaper, which said Beijing wanted all US tariffs rolled back as part of a mini deal, a move observers said Washington is unlikely to agree to.

On Saturday, China said its manufacturing sector expanded in November for the first time in seven months, providing a much-needed boost to investors looking for signs of optimism in the world's number-two economy.

Another survey Monday of smaller firms also showed a better-than-expected pick-up in factory activity.

"Investors are taking any signs of an end to the economic gloom, especially in China, as a reason to buy shares that benefit from stronger growth," said analyst Jasper Lawler at London Capital Group.

Beijing and Washington are believed to be close to agreement on a partial trade deal, a development that has underpinned global markets for weeks.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump surprised investors Monday by announcing that owing to unfair policies by Brazil and Argentina, he would reinstate tariffs on steel and aluminium from those countries.

Stocks in New York dipped at the open on the news.

- 'Very bitter trade pill' - Some analysts had already raised concerns about an article in the Communist Party-linked Global Times, which tweeted that the government wants levies imposed on China to be removed as the US talks continue.

It also said leaders wanted tariffs lined up for December 15 to be taken off the table.

But OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said: "It is hard to see the US swallowing a very bitter trade pill like that; it would, in effect, remove all of the US's leverage in the far more difficult comprehensive trade negotiations to come." On oil markets, both main contracts rallied after Iraq said Sunday that OPEC and other major producers would consider slashing output by 400,000 barrels a day to support prices when they meet in Vienna this week.

The gains reversed some of the huge losses suffered Friday after reports said Russia was looking to delay any further output reductions until April's gathering.

- Key figures around 1445 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,322.90 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 1.0 percent at 13,100.84 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.1 percent at 5,843.24 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.1 percent at 3,663.98 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.0 percent at 23,529.50 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.4 percent at 26,444.72 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 2,875.81 (close) New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 28,038.17 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1045 from $1.1018 Pound/dollar: FLAT at $1.2925 Euro/pound: UP at 85.45 pence from 85.24 Dollar/yen: UP at 109.52 from 109.49 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.7 percent at $61.54 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 2.1 percent at $56.35 per barrel