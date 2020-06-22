UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stock Markets Mostly Down As New Virus Cases Temper Reopening

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:02 PM

Stock markets mostly down as new virus cases temper reopening

Markets mostly fell Monday as investors kept a nervous eye on a spike in virus infections around the world, while Europe pressed ahead with the easing of lockdown measures

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Markets mostly fell Monday as investors kept a nervous eye on a spike in virus infections around the world, while Europe pressed ahead with the easing of lockdown measures.

A wall of cash from governments and central banks around the world also continues to provide much-needed support, though observers say an equities rally from their March trough may have been overcooked.

But after enjoying a broadly positive week, traders turned cautious on news of a worrying jump in fresh cases in several US states including California, Texas and Florida, while China, Australia, Germany and Japan are also battling new outbreaks.

That comes after the World Health Organization last week warned of a "new and dangerous phase" of the pandemic, with people tiring of lockdowns despite the disease's accelerating spread.

US investors were spooked Friday when Apple said it would shut some stores it had recently reopened because of new cases.

At the same time, though, European countries are slowly emerging from their economy-sapping lockdowns, with Spain opening its borders, welcoming flights, while schools, cinemas and theatres reopened in France.

"Global stocks are finding support (in) that for now, rising daily COVID-19 cases are staying local and failing to have a global impact. So investors can take some solace in that," said Stephen Innes at AxiCorp.

"What is vital for the economy is whether governments reimpose wide-sweeping lockdowns. With the overall count low globally, that's unlikely, whereas proximity or soft lockdowns like in Beijing is more likely."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Australia Europe China France Germany Beijing Same Florida Spain Japan March May Stocks Apple Market From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council to celebrate Dubai’s COVID- ..

8 minutes ago

India’s seat in Security Council Travesty of Jus ..

12 minutes ago

WORLD HYDROGRAPHY DAY: Mapping The Oceans

21 minutes ago

Minister expresses grief over death of VC Sukkur I ..

17 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Hydrography Day

45 minutes ago

WORLD HYDROGRAPHY DAY: Understanding Hydrography A ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.