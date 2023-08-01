Open Menu

Stock Markets Mostly Drop, Dollar Firms

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Stock markets mostly drop, dollar firms

US and European stock markets mostly slid on Tuesday as investors reacted to macroeconomic data and corporate earnings, while the dollar firmed

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ):US and European stock markets mostly slid on Tuesday as investors reacted to macroeconomic data and corporate earnings, while the dollar firmed.

Wall Street opened mostly lower after ending Monday with gains, including with the S&P 500 at a 16-month high.

"The party line coming into the month is much the same: the stock market looks overbought on a short-term basis and is due for a pullback," said market analyst Patrick O'Hare at Briefing.com.

"That's the party line. It doesn't mean the stock market will get in line with that line, but that's the prevailing driver of the weakness in the equity futures market this morning," he added.

European stock markets retreated, hit by weak manufacturing data across the region.

"European shares are flashing red amid the market caution with risk appetite taking another hit thanks to disappointing manufacturing activity data," noted Lukman Otunuga, senior market analyst at FXTM.

This offset optimism that other central banks would shortly follow Australia in bringing an end to the policy of raising interest rates, as inflation cools.

Australia left its key interest rate unchanged at 4.1 percent on Tuesday, the second pause in a row.

Analysts said that the Bank of England could carry out a final rate hike Thursday, while the Federal Reserve is increasingly seen as pausing in September.

The outlook is less clear for the European Central Bank.

The dollar rose against major rivals.

"The greenback has found renewed strength in recent days thanks to data highlighting the resilience of the world's largest economy, where signs of disinflation have been offset by strength in consumption, suggesting that a severe recession can be avoided, even with interest rates at 5.5 percent," said market analyst Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and FOREX.com.

Major Asian stock markets closed mixed as investors struggled to maintain early gains fanned by hopes the Fed's interest-rate hiking campaign had run its course.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Australia Dollar Driver Bank Same September Market Asia

Recent Stories

White House Working to Secure Release of US Citize ..

White House Working to Secure Release of US Citizen Kidnapped in Haiti - Kirby

51 seconds ago
 No Indication Russia, Wagner Group Responsible for ..

No Indication Russia, Wagner Group Responsible for Niger Military Coup - White H ..

1 minute ago
 White House Says Will Not Speculate About Potentia ..

White House Says Will Not Speculate About Potential 'Domino Effect' From Niger C ..

1 minute ago
 Sindh govt takes measures to improve water supply, ..

Sindh govt takes measures to improve water supply, drainage in Karachi: Mayor Ka ..

1 minute ago
 President pays homage to Lt. Gen. Sarfraz, other m ..

President pays homage to Lt. Gen. Sarfraz, other martyrs of helicopter crash

1 minute ago
 Anti-encroachment drive started in Mardan

Anti-encroachment drive started in Mardan

1 minute ago
Pakistan Minerals Summit held to explore Pakistan' ..

Pakistan Minerals Summit held to explore Pakistan's minerals potential; three Mo ..

5 minutes ago
 Europe's Gas Prices Fall to $336 Per 1,000 Cubic M ..

Europe's Gas Prices Fall to $336 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters in July, 5.4 Times Y/Y - ..

5 minutes ago
 White House Says Has Not Made Decision to Use US T ..

White House Says Has Not Made Decision to Use US Troops to Aid Niger Evacuation ..

5 minutes ago
 Employee of Swedish Consulate Injured in Armed Att ..

Employee of Swedish Consulate Injured in Armed Attack on Building in Turkey - Re ..

5 minutes ago
 Sevastopol Head Says Drone Presumably Downed in Ci ..

Sevastopol Head Says Drone Presumably Downed in City, Explosion Occurs on Ground

4 minutes ago
 Catalan Leader Calls for Using Coalition Gov't Tal ..

Catalan Leader Calls for Using Coalition Gov't Talks to Address Independence Age ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business