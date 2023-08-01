Stock markets mostly drop, dollar firms

US and European stock markets mostly slid on Tuesday as investors reacted to macroeconomic data and corporate earnings, while the dollar firmed

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ):

Wall Street opened mostly lower after ending Monday with gains, including with the S&P 500 at a 16-month high.

"The party line coming into the month is much the same: the stock market looks overbought on a short-term basis and is due for a pullback," said market analyst Patrick O'Hare at Briefing.com.

"That's the party line. It doesn't mean the stock market will get in line with that line, but that's the prevailing driver of the weakness in the equity futures market this morning," he added.

European stock markets retreated, hit by weak manufacturing data across the region.

"European shares are flashing red amid the market caution with risk appetite taking another hit thanks to disappointing manufacturing activity data," noted Lukman Otunuga, senior market analyst at FXTM.

This offset optimism that other central banks would shortly follow Australia in bringing an end to the policy of raising interest rates, as inflation cools.

Australia left its key interest rate unchanged at 4.1 percent on Tuesday, the second pause in a row.

Analysts said that the Bank of England could carry out a final rate hike Thursday, while the Federal Reserve is increasingly seen as pausing in September.

The outlook is less clear for the European Central Bank.

The dollar rose against major rivals.

"The greenback has found renewed strength in recent days thanks to data highlighting the resilience of the world's largest economy, where signs of disinflation have been offset by strength in consumption, suggesting that a severe recession can be avoided, even with interest rates at 5.5 percent," said market analyst Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and FOREX.com.

Major Asian stock markets closed mixed as investors struggled to maintain early gains fanned by hopes the Fed's interest-rate hiking campaign had run its course.