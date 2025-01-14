Stock Markets Mostly Fall As Traders Trim US Rate Cut Bets
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2025 | 06:50 PM
Global markets mostly slid on Monday after traders trimmed bets on US Federal Reserve rate cuts and oil extended a rally sparked by new sanctions on Russia's energy sector
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Global markets mostly slid on Monday after traders trimmed bets on US Federal Reserve rate cuts and oil extended a rally sparked by new sanctions on Russia's energy sector.
An outsized US jobs report on Friday dealt another blow to hopes for more interest rate cuts in 2025, and was followed by hefty losses on Wall Street.
Wall Street's main three indices fell further at the start of trading on Monday, although the Dow pushed into positive territory.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.4 percent in late morning trading after the United States announced additional export restrictions on AI chip exports.
Shares in tech giant Nvidia, whose chips are prized by firms developing AI applications, fell by 2.9 percent.
Shares in Dutch firm ASML, which makes the machines that create the most advanced chips, slid by 1.9 percent in Amsterdam.
In Europe, London, Paris and Frankfurt finished lower.
In Asia on Monday, Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks fell but pared initial losses as data showed Chinese exports and imports topped forecasts in December.
Tokyo's stock market was closed for a holiday.
Keenly awaited data on Friday showed the US economy created 256,000 jobs last month, a jump from November's revised 212,000 and smashing forecasts of 150,000-160,000.
"Given a resilient labour market, we now think the Fed cutting cycle is over," said Bank of America's Aditya Bhave and other economists.
It follows data last week that pointed to a rise in inflation expectations, and adds to concerns that President-elect Donald Trump's plans to slash taxes, regulations and immigration will reignite prices.
"The robust labour market, along with the recent pickup in inflation, are both making it difficult for the Federal Reserve to justify further rate cuts," said David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation.
"In fact, some analysts now believe the Fed's next move may be a hike," he added.
Those inflation concerns have seen US bond yields climb higher. Increased borrowing costs tend to weigh on equities as it implies tighter margins and a more difficult sales environment.
"It is evident now that the stock market isn't liking what it is seeing in the Treasury market," said Briefing.
com analyst Patrick O'Hare.
He said the release of producer and consumer inflation figures this week "will either soothe or exacerbate the market's inflation concerns".
O'Hare said the earnings of big banks, which begin reporting on Wednesday, will likewise influence concerns about the impact of rising rates on lenders and the economy.
Surging oil prices added to unease, with both main contracts extending Friday's gains -- after the United States and Britain announced new sanctions against Russia's energy sector, including oil giant Gazprom Neft.
"The spike in oil prices could pose additional challenges for central banks, particularly the Federal Reserve, if it leads to higher inflation," said Patrick Munnelly, partner at broker Tickmill Group.
However, analysts do not expect prices to spike too much in the longer term as global oil production is expected to meet demand.
On currency markets, the pound was wallowing around lows not seen since the end of 2023 owing to fading hopes for US rate cuts as well as worries about the British economy.
The euro struggled at its weakest level since November 2022.
- Key figures around 1630 GMT -
New York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 42,075.13 points
New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.6 percent at 5,792.58
New York - Nasdaq Composite: DOWN 1.4 percent at 18,896.02
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 8,224.19
Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,408.64
Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.4 percent at 20,132.85
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.0 percent at 18,874.14 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,160.76 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0209 from $1.0244 on Friday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2160 from $1.2210
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 157.63 yen from 157.74 yen
Euro/pound: UP at 83.98 pence from 83.90 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 1.8 percent at $81.23 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 2.9 percent at $78.79 per barrel
Recent Stories
Azerbaijan ambassador stresses need to enhance trade ties between both countries
GE Vernova expands in SAIF Zone
Drug peddler convicted
Ambassador Sami presents credentials to Polish President in illustrious ceremony
MDA intensifies anti-encroachment operations
Shafqat Shah commends security forces for successful anti-terror operations
Drug peddler held
Sir Bu Nair Island Protected Area included in IUCN Green List
Zayed Sustainability Prize supports expansion of innovations benefiting humanity
Khalifa University to showcase 8 sustainable research innovations at World Futur ..
Punjab governor has no work, so he keeps creating distractions: Azma
Ajman Ruler attends graduation of Ajman University first cohort of 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Azerbaijan ambassador stresses need to enhance trade ties between both countries3 minutes ago
-
Petrol price likely to be increased in local markets3 hours ago
-
Asian markets mixed as traders eye US inflation data, earnings5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to issue Panda bond by June: Finance Minister7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 202510 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 202510 hours ago
-
IBCC, AKU-EB ink MOU for national educational advancement5 minutes ago
-
Stock markets mostly fall as traders trim US rate cut bets5 minutes ago
-
Stock markets fall as traders trim US rate cut bets19 hours ago
-
Punjab Agri dept issues strategy to deal with pink bollworm attack20 hours ago
-
SBP Governor reaffirms commitment to further increase financial inclusion through enhanced collabora ..20 hours ago
-
KP to introduce Gandhara Knowledge corridor: SACM23 hours ago