Stock markets mostly fall, oil jumps as China cuts rates

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Major stock markets dropped Monday and oil prices jumped as traders weighed fresh interest-rate cuts from China's central bank aimed at reigniting the world's second-biggest economy.

Another record session Friday on Wall Street failed to inspire a similar rally elsewhere, as main equity indices in Europe and Asia began the week lower. Shanghai edged up however.

Haven investment gold reached a new all-time high on geopolitical concerns and uncertainty over the outcome of the upcoming US election, analysts said.

Oil prices, which tumbled more than eight percent last week, also won support from Middle East unrest, as well as from hopes of increased demand from China -- the world's top importer of crude.

China's central bank on Monday said it had slashed two key interest rates to all-time lows as part of a drive by authorities to revive spending and achieve their five percent annual economic growth target.

In foreign exchange, the euro dropped versus the dollar amid further signs of easing inflation in the eurozone.

Data on Monday showed German producer prices fell 1.4 percent year-on-year in September, boosting analysts expectations that the European Central Bank would cut interest rates again in December.

The dollar jumped also against the pound and yen.