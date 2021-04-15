UrduPoint.com
Stock Markets Mostly Higher, Oil Drops

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:38 PM

Stock markets mostly higher, oil drops

Stock markets mostly rose Thursday, supported by a strong start to the US earnings season, as traders shrugged off news of weaker growth expectations in Europe's biggest economy Germany

Stock markets mostly rose Thursday, supported by a strong start to the US earnings season, as traders shrugged off news of weaker growth expectations in Europe's biggest economy Germany.

The Dollar traded mixed against its main rivals, while oil prices dropped a day after strong gains on a forecast-beating drawdown in US stockpiles.

"The main event remains earnings season, with investors hoping that the trend of rebounding corporate income is one that will persist... (so) providing the real foundation for further gains in stock markets," noted Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG trading group.

Profits soared in the first quarter at three US banking giants thanks to an improving macroeconomic backdrop that has reduced the need to set aside funds for bad loans.

JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo each notched earnings at least four times higher than the same three-month period of 2020, boosted in part by releasing funds that had been held in reserve in anticipation of a big pandemic downturn.

In Europe, which is struggling with renewed lockdowns and slow vaccine rollouts amid rising Covid cases, leading research institutes said German economic growth will be weaker than expected in 2021.

