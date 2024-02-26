Open Menu

Stock Markets Mostly Lower On Profit-taking After Tech Surge

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 05:55 PM

Stock markets mostly lower on profit-taking after tech surge

Major Asian and European stock markets mostly retreated Monday, with traders banking profits after last week's rally

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Major Asian and European stock markets mostly retreated Monday, with traders banking profits after last week's rally.

Gains still appeared, however, with Tokyo's key Nikkei index closing at a fresh all-time high, after Friday beating a record that had stood since 1989.

Two of the three main US indices also hit record peaks on Friday.

Last week's strong gains were fuelled by stellar results from US technology titan Nvidia, a bellwether for artificial intelligence.

Investors were looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, due Thursday, in the hope of gaining a clearer handle on when the US central bank would start cutting interest rates amid cooling inflation.

Following publication of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index, focus will turn to Chinese manufacturing data due Friday.

"All eyes are on this week's PCE release," Harry Murphy Cruise from Moody's Analytics told AFP.

"For Asian markets, a higher print -- combined with the Fed's fear of easing too early -- could see rate cuts delayed."

China's economy is in the doldrums and losses in Shanghai Monday came despite Beijing saying it wanted to boost sales of cars, appliances and other consumer products in "piecemeal incentives to stimulate the economy", noted Rodrigo Catril, senior currencies strategist at National Australia Bank.

Cruise added that "the property market's woes have worsened, and manufacturers continue to sit on the sidelines".

Government interventions have stabilised the market, with Chinese stocks rebounding from early February lows.

But underlying weakness means "investors are crying out for larger economic supports to be rolled out", Cruise said.

Market players are watching to see if extra spending and an ambitious growth target will be announced in March to help China's economy gain momentum through the year, according to Cruise.

Elsewhere on Monday, oil prices extended losses.

"Lack of demand (for crude) remains a concern," Catril said.

- Key figures around 1115 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,687.44 points

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.4 percent at 7,938.08

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.1 percent at 17,408.27

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 percent at 4,863.03

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 39,233.71 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.5 percent at 16,634.74 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.9 percent at 2,977.02 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 39,131.53 points (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0851 from $1.0824 on Friday

Dollar/yen: UP at 150.63 yen from 150.53 yen

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2682 from $1.2672

Euro/pound: UP at 85.56 pence from 85.39 pence

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.3 percent at $81.35 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.2 percent at $76.34 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Australia China Oil Bank London Beijing Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Price New York Euro February March Stocks Market All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Three Test cricketers to take part in Level-1 coac ..

Three Test cricketers to take part in Level-1 coaching course

25 minutes ago
 Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time

Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time

28 minutes ago
 Japan Moon lander revives after lunar night

Japan Moon lander revives after lunar night

2 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 490 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 490 more points

2 minutes ago
 AIOU aims to digitize examination process

AIOU aims to digitize examination process

2 minutes ago
 WB to arrange municipal services in rural areas: D ..

WB to arrange municipal services in rural areas: DC

2 minutes ago
Symposium on 'Silent Spring' fosters dialogue on u ..

Symposium on 'Silent Spring' fosters dialogue on urbanization, climate Impacts

2 minutes ago
 Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta again ..

Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents

1 hour ago
 Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres hand ..

Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB

3 hours ago
 How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war f ..

Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential

4 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab C ..

Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business