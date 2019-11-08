Stock markets mostly retreat at end of positive week

Stock markets mostly retreated Friday on profit-taking at the end of a largely positive week for equities thanks to US-China trade talk hopes

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Stock markets mostly retreated Friday on profit-taking at the end of a largely positive week for equities thanks to US-China trade talk hopes.

News that Beijing had agreed a deal with Washington to start removing tariffs should negotiations progress fired Wall Street to fresh record highs on Thursday.

The announcement has fanned hopes that the world's economic superpowers -- who are currently finalising a mini trade pact as part of a wider deal -- can resolve their long-running tariffs war that has hobbled the global growth outlook.

"A note of caution needs to be exercised here, as we have been here before, only to find that both sides have stepped back due to concernsthat they may be perceived as having given too much away," said MichaelHewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.