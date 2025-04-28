Stock Markets Mostly Rise Amid Trade Talk Hopes
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 07:16 PM
Stocks mostly rose on Monday as investors welcomed the absence of further trade war escalation over the weekend and as countries seek to temper US President Donald Trump's tariffs
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Stocks mostly rose on Monday as investors welcomed the absence of further trade war escalation over the weekend and as countries seek to temper US President Donald Trump's tariffs.
Investors were also keeping tabs on China after President Xi Jinping and other top leaders last week discussed plans to boost consumption in the world's number two economy.
Markets started Monday on a tepid note after a much-needed positive run-up last week, with eyes on the upcoming earnings season and key economic data.
"A weekend light on drama was just what the doctor ordered for financial markets," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.
Analysts said that market sentiment has calmed since Trump dialled down pressure on Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell and hinted at progress in trade talks with economic partners.
"This week will be the first for a while where data and earnings will compete with tariff headlines," said Jim Reid, global head of macro research at Deutsche Bank.
Investors will be poring over the outlook statements in a slew of corporate earnings, including from US giants Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft, to assess the impact of tariffs on businesses.
Eyes will also be on the release of several closely-watched US economic indicators which "may either dampen or revive concerns about recession in the world's largest economy," Mould added.
Asian markets enjoyed a largely healthy start after a strong end to last week on Wall Street.
Tokyo rose along with London, Paris and Frankfurt.
But Shanghai edged down while Hong Kong was flat.
In company news, shares in wealth management firm Banca Generali soared six percent in Milan after Italian bank Mediobanca announced a takeover bid.
The more positive mood weighed on gold, which hit a record high around $3,500 last week as investors flocked to safe havens.
Traders are hoping governments can hammer out deals with Trump to soften the impact of his sweeping tariffs, with reports last week saying China was considering exempting some US goods from its hefty retaliatory measures.
Beijing has said there are no active negotiations between the economic superpowers and on Monday an official denied Trump's claims to have spoken with Xi by phone.
Japanese media reported that a second round of trade talks in Washington was set for Thursday.
The discussions will be closely watched as a barometer for efforts by other countries seeking tariff relief.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a trade "understanding" between South Korea and the United States could be reached by this week.
In Beijing, senior economic planner Zhao Chenxin said China was on the "right side of history" in its gruelling trade war with the United States
- Key figures at 1100 GMT -
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 8,424.54 points
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6 percent at 7,584.04
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.5 percent at 22,351.31
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 percent at 35,839.99 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: FLAT at 21,971.96 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,288.41 (close)
New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 40,113.50 (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1348 from $1.1359 on Friday
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3337 from $1.3314
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 143.47 yen from 143.69 yen
Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.08 pence from 85.31 pence
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.6 percent at $62.63 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.6 percent at $65.42 per barrel
Recent Stories
Man dies of electrocution
Two-Day FDI digital Forum begins Tomorrow
KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Governor Kundi
NUST organizes Tree Plantation Drive
KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisa ..
Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum affirms expansion of bilateral trade, investm ..
Experts push for industrial decarbonization, efficiency reforms in Pakistan’s ..
Stock markets mostly rise amid trade talk hopes
GC University holds seminar on India's unilateral action against Indus water tre ..
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,405 points
Pahalgam attack shatters Indian Govt's claims of bringing peace & development in ..
Canada votes for new government to take on Trump
More Stories From Business
-
Ease of doing business, supportive polices critical for industrial growth: Haroon Akhtar26 minutes ago
-
KP to declare more Tourism Zones under ADP 2025-2637 minutes ago
-
Experts push for industrial decarbonization, efficiency reforms in Pakistan’s steel sector24 seconds ago
-
ICCI for exploring non-traditional markets, products to strengthen economy1 hour ago
-
Govt committed for supporting innovation to boost agri-exports: Tanveer2 hours ago
-
Stock markets mostly rise amid trade talk hopes25 seconds ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,405 points28 seconds ago
-
Haroon Akhtar directs SMEDA, PIDC to resolve furniture sector issues2 hours ago
-
Gold dip by Rs.1,600 to Rs.347,100 per tola2 hours ago
-
1st JC sets agenda for enhancing Pakistan-Czech relations12 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 09 paisas against US Dollar12 minutes ago
-
Stock markets mostly rise as investors eye trade talks7 minutes ago