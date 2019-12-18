UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stock Markets Mostly Rise, As Pound Extends Losses

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 11:31 PM

Stock markets mostly rise, as pound extends losses

Stock markets mostly rose Wednesday but investors appeared to take their foot off the pedal after the recent trade deal-fuelled rally, while sterling extended losses after Prime Minister Boris Johnson fanned fresh fears of a no-deal Brexit

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ):Stock markets mostly rose Wednesday but investors appeared to take their foot off the pedal after the recent trade deal-fuelled rally, while sterling extended losses after Prime Minister Boris Johnson fanned fresh fears of a no-deal Brexit.

European and Asian stock markets mostly advanced after Wall Street indices clocked up more record highs following healthy US housing and industrial output data.

It comes as President Donald Trump faced on Wednesday becoming only the third US leader to be impeached when the House of Representatives is set for a historic vote that would trigger his trial in the Senate.

The mood across trading floors remains upbeat following last week's China-US agreement that will see US tariffs lowered, and observers said that while details of the pact remain thin, the year looks set to end on a positive note.

The US data was encouraging as it was "very unclear that the improvement in trade sentiment -- hence a better global outlook -- is going to translate into real positive economic momentum immediately", said Stephen Innes at AxiTrader.

"But it's probably safe to say things shouldn't get worse after the tariff rollback. And with the global data apparently bottoming, investors are playing from a much stronger hand than initially imagined," he added.

In foreign exchange, the pound extended losses versus the dollar and euro -- unable to mount a recovery also as official data showed UK annual inflation remained at a three-year low of 1.5 percent, far below the Bank of England's 2.0-percent target level.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Exchange Dollar Vote Trump Bank United Kingdom Euro Brexit Market From Agreement Asia Housing

Recent Stories

US House Proceeds With Debates on Trump Impeachmen ..

15 minutes ago

Nearly 700,000 displaced by east DR Congo violence ..

15 minutes ago

PSA, Fiat Chrysler join to create world's fourth-l ..

18 minutes ago

Punishment to be given to aiders of Gen Musharraf ..

18 minutes ago

Eating slowly may reduce hunger: study

18 minutes ago

Saleem Mandviwalla meets Chaudhry Sarwar

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.