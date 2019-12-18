Stock markets mostly rise, as pound extends losses

Stock markets mostly rose Wednesday but investors appeared to take their foot off the pedal after the recent trade deal-fuelled rally, while sterling extended losses after Prime Minister Boris Johnson fanned fresh fears of a no-deal Brexit

European and Asian stock markets mostly advanced after Wall Street indices clocked up more record highs following healthy US housing and industrial output data.

It comes as President Donald Trump faced on Wednesday becoming only the third US leader to be impeached when the House of Representatives is set for a historic vote that would trigger his trial in the Senate.

The mood across trading floors remains upbeat following last week's China-US agreement that will see US tariffs lowered, and observers said that while details of the pact remain thin, the year looks set to end on a positive note.

The US data was encouraging as it was "very unclear that the improvement in trade sentiment -- hence a better global outlook -- is going to translate into real positive economic momentum immediately", said Stephen Innes at AxiTrader.

"But it's probably safe to say things shouldn't get worse after the tariff rollback. And with the global data apparently bottoming, investors are playing from a much stronger hand than initially imagined," he added.

In foreign exchange, the pound extended losses versus the dollar and euro -- unable to mount a recovery also as official data showed UK annual inflation remained at a three-year low of 1.5 percent, far below the Bank of England's 2.0-percent target level.