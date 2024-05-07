Stock Markets Mostly Rise On Lower Rates Optimism
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 10:12 PM
Stock markets extended the week's rally Tuesday on optimism that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Stock markets extended the week's rally Tuesday on optimism that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.
Friday's big miss on US jobs creation for April, a largely well-received earnings season and soothing comments about the rates outlook by central bank chief Jerome Powell have combined to push equities higher.
"Powell has... played a key role in driving market sentiment, with recent comments from the Fed Chair shifting market expectations towards a November cut instead of December," noted Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets.
Positive soundings out of Beijing on help for China's struggling economy has given an added boost, as have hope of rate cuts in Europe.
London reached yet another record high Tuesday.
"This week is light on high-profile economic data, but heavy on Fed members hitting the speaking circuit," said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.
"Traders will be dissecting any comments they make about potential rate cuts."
Focus is also on the first-quarter earnings season.
Swiss banking giant UBS on Tuesday said net profit rose 71 percent to nearly $1.8 billion in the January-March period, far exceeding expectations, after two quarters in the red owing to its mammoth takeover of Credit Suisse.
Switzerland's biggest bank said its turnover increased by 46 percent to $12.7 billion, largely thanks to its investment banking arm, which had been the key part in the mega-merger.
UBS shares rallied on the Swiss stock exchange, rising more than nine percent at 27.20 Swiss francs each in midday trading.
On the downside, shares in BP eased after the British energy giant said its net profit slumped 72 percent in the first quarter, as gas prices declined from a year earlier.
Profit after tax tumbled to $2.3 billion from $8.2 billion in the first three months of 2023.
- Key figures around 1100 GMT -
London - FTSE 100: UP 1.1 percent at 8,300.11 points
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.4 percent at 8,025.24
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.8 percent at 18,312.02
EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.6 percent at 4,985.84
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.6 percent at 38,835.10 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.5 percent at 18,479.37 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 3,147.74 (close)
New York - Dow: UP 0.5 percent at 38,852.27 (close)
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0769 from $1.0772 on Monday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2544 from $1.2564
Dollar/yen: UP at 154.48 yen from 153.86 yen
Euro/pound: UP at 85.82 from 85.72 pence
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $78.22 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.3 percent at $83.05 per barrel
Recent Stories
RDMC, Hunar Foundation Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Nokkundi
Seminar on "The Role of Youth in Nation Building: In the Light of Iqbal's Though ..
World Asthma Day observed with awareness events, free health services
LMC Mayor forms 10 committees to resolve public matters
China voices serious concern over Israel's plan to launch military operation aga ..
District South introduces digital system for issuance of domicile
Commissioner, DC review city's improvement measures in district South
AIOU Postgraduate final exams from May 13
HESCO starts restoration of power lines, collapsed towers in different sites
Forest minister suspends staff of Bandagai, Chakdarra forest check posts
Mashhood discusses PM's Youth Loan Scheme with SBP
Govt. to take decisions in national interests to meet energy needs: Deputy PM
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan and China deepen collaboration on CPEC Phase-231 minutes ago
-
Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s dairy, beef sectors need to be transformed through precision farming40 minutes ago
-
Ch. Shafay chairs meeting of Price Control Council1 hour ago
-
Justice (R) Khilji advises business community to settle disputes via mediation1 hour ago
-
Bahawalpur Chamber's delegation calls on PIEDMC Chairman1 hour ago
-
LCCI, Punjab Police to facilitate business community collectively1 hour ago
-
FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads3 hours ago
-
802 complaints redressed through FDA One-Window Counter in 4 months3 hours ago
-
Regular exhibitions imperative to exploit full potential of Faisalabad: FCCI Acting President3 hours ago
-
Punjab Job Center helping in enhancing skilled human resource: Dr Sajjad Arshad3 hours ago
-
Rupee slightly goes up against US dollar in interbank4 hours ago