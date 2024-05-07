Open Menu

Stock Markets Mostly Rise On Lower Rates Optimism

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 10:12 PM

Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism

Stock markets extended the week's rally Tuesday on optimism that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Stock markets extended the week's rally Tuesday on optimism that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.

Friday's big miss on US jobs creation for April, a largely well-received earnings season and soothing comments about the rates outlook by central bank chief Jerome Powell have combined to push equities higher.

"Powell has... played a key role in driving market sentiment, with recent comments from the Fed Chair shifting market expectations towards a November cut instead of December," noted Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets.

Positive soundings out of Beijing on help for China's struggling economy has given an added boost, as have hope of rate cuts in Europe.

London reached yet another record high Tuesday.

"This week is light on high-profile economic data, but heavy on Fed members hitting the speaking circuit," said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

"Traders will be dissecting any comments they make about potential rate cuts."

Focus is also on the first-quarter earnings season.

Swiss banking giant UBS on Tuesday said net profit rose 71 percent to nearly $1.8 billion in the January-March period, far exceeding expectations, after two quarters in the red owing to its mammoth takeover of Credit Suisse.

Switzerland's biggest bank said its turnover increased by 46 percent to $12.7 billion, largely thanks to its investment banking arm, which had been the key part in the mega-merger.

UBS shares rallied on the Swiss stock exchange, rising more than nine percent at 27.20 Swiss francs each in midday trading.

On the downside, shares in BP eased after the British energy giant said its net profit slumped 72 percent in the first quarter, as gas prices declined from a year earlier.

Profit after tax tumbled to $2.3 billion from $8.2 billion in the first three months of 2023.

- Key figures around 1100 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: UP 1.1 percent at 8,300.11 points

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.4 percent at 8,025.24

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.8 percent at 18,312.02

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.6 percent at 4,985.84

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.6 percent at 38,835.10 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.5 percent at 18,479.37 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 3,147.74 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 0.5 percent at 38,852.27 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0769 from $1.0772 on Monday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2544 from $1.2564

Dollar/yen: UP at 154.48 yen from 153.86 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 85.82 from 85.72 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $78.22 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.3 percent at $83.05 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Europe China Bank London Beijing Shanghai Stanley Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Powell New York Switzerland Euro April November December Gas Market From Allied Rental Modarba Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

RDMC, Hunar Foundation Vocational Training Center ..

RDMC, Hunar Foundation Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Nokkundi

26 seconds ago
 Seminar on "The Role of Youth in Nation Building: ..

Seminar on "The Role of Youth in Nation Building: In the Light of Iqbal's Though ..

6 minutes ago
 World Asthma Day observed with awareness events, f ..

World Asthma Day observed with awareness events, free health services

6 minutes ago
 LMC Mayor forms 10 committees to resolve public ma ..

LMC Mayor forms 10 committees to resolve public matters

6 minutes ago
 China voices serious concern over Israel's plan to ..

China voices serious concern over Israel's plan to launch military operation aga ..

26 minutes ago
 District South introduces digital system for issua ..

District South introduces digital system for issuance of domicile

22 minutes ago
Commissioner, DC review city's improvement measure ..

Commissioner, DC review city's improvement measures in district South

22 minutes ago
 AIOU Postgraduate final exams from May 13

AIOU Postgraduate final exams from May 13

22 minutes ago
 HESCO starts restoration of power lines, collapsed ..

HESCO starts restoration of power lines, collapsed towers in different sites

22 minutes ago
 Forest minister suspends staff of Bandagai, Chakda ..

Forest minister suspends staff of Bandagai, Chakdarra forest check posts

22 minutes ago
 Mashhood discusses PM's Youth Loan Scheme with SBP

Mashhood discusses PM's Youth Loan Scheme with SBP

4 minutes ago
 Govt. to take decisions in national interests to m ..

Govt. to take decisions in national interests to meet energy needs: Deputy PM

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business