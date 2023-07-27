Stock markets rally as traders see end to Fed rate hikes

Open Menu

Stock markets mostly rallied Thursday as traders bet on the Federal Reserve's latest interest-rate hike being its last

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):Stock markets mostly rallied Thursday as traders bet on the Federal Reserve's latest interest-rate hike being its last.

The Fed, as expected, raised borrowing costs once more on Wednesday as it seeks to bring inflation down further, while analysts are forecasting it will pause going forward.

European Central Bank policymakers delivered another interest rate increase of their own Thursday, as expected, with eurozone consumer prices still rising fast.

"The more interesting consideration is what the ECB's next move will be as the economic outlook for the eurozone looks increasingly challenging," said Richard Flax, chief investment officer at Moneyfarm digital wealth management firm.

ECB chief Christine Lagarde acknowledged that the eurozone's economic outlook has "deteriorated owing largely to weaker domestic demand (and) high inflation."She also left open the possibility of a pause in rate hikes, saying future rate decisions would depend on the data.

