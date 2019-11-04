Stock markets rally as US jobs optimism lingers

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Global stock markets rallied Monday as optimism from a forecast-busting US jobs report lingered and confidence grew that China and the United States will finally sign off on a mini trade pact.

Investor sentiment was also lifted by British Airways owner IAG, which agreed to buy Spain's Air Europa for 1.0 billion Euros ($1.2 billion), sending its share price more than 1.5 percent higher in London.

European markets were "starting off the week in positive fashion, with stocks following their Asian counterparts higher amid optimism over an upside surprise to Friday's jobs report and US-China talks," said IG analyst Joshua Mahoney.

Wall Street also opened higher, building on a strong performance Friday after the Labor Department said the US created 128,000 net new jobsin October, far surpassing the 80,000 expected, while the figure for the previoustwo months was also revised upwards.