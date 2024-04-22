Stock Markets Rally, Oil Prices Drop On Easing Middle East Fears
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 06:28 PM
Major stock markets mostly rallied Monday and oil prices retreated as Middle East worries subsided and traders looked ahead to the release of key US inflation data and corporate earnings
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Major stock markets mostly rallied Monday and oil prices retreated as Middle East worries subsided and traders looked ahead to the release of key US inflation data and corporate earnings.
London led the way in Europe, with its FTSE 100 up 1.5 percent to above 8,000 points around the half-way stage, closing in on a record high.
The benchmark index benefited also from a weaker pound as the Bank of England is seen cutting interest rates in the coming months as UK inflation cools.
The dollar rose across the board, while haven gold came off the boil.
In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng stocks index closed with a gain of 1.8 percent.
On Wall Street, the Nasdaq tumbled Friday, partly owing to a poor response to Netflix earnings.
This week sees earnings updates from more US giants, including Google parent Alphabet, Tesla and Microsoft.
"The week starts with a relief rally in equities following a calm weekend on the geopolitical scene," noted Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.
With Iran downplaying the recently-reported Israeli attack on the country, which came days after a drone and missile strike on Israel by Tehran, tensions between the regional foes appeared to have cooled.
While the situation remains tense, the lack of escalation over the weekend provided traders with an opportunity to pick up equities after losses last week.
Investors are setting their sights on the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, which is due Friday.
The reading could play a major role in the central bank's decision-making on US interest rates, and comes after successive months of above-forecast consumer price index figures.
Recent US inflation data has dented hopes for a cut in June, and traders have scaled back their outlook for how many the Fed will make this year.
Elsewhere Monday, bitcoin firmed following the long-anticipated "halving'".
Friday saw the halving of reward for operating bitcoin, a much-anticipated step designed to limit production and boost the world's biggest cryptocurrency.
- Key figures around 1200 GMT -
London - FTSE 100: UP 1.7 percent at 8,026.85 points
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.3 percent at 8,042.07
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.6 percent at 17,842.00
EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.4 percent at 4,935.43
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.0 percent at 37,438.61 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.8 percent at 16,511.69 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.7 percent at 3,044.60 (close)
New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 37,986.40 (close)
Dollar/yen: UP at 154.76 at 154.64 yen
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0636 from $1.0658
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2316 from $1.2373
Euro/pound: UP at 86.35 pence from 86.11 pence
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $82.91 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.9 percent at $86.53 per barrel
Recent Stories
National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) recovers 121 kg drugs
Walk marks Earth Day
DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue
Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China
'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling
WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections
SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-9
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh
MoU inked to provide skill based training to BISP beneficiaries' family members
Current Account records surplus of $619 mln in March
Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilateral trade to $10b
More Stories From Business
-
Chinese company issues carbon-neutral earphones32 minutes ago
-
Current Account records surplus of $619 mln in March4 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 03 paisa against dollar4 minutes ago
-
Session on Islamic Banking held at UoM4 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim28 seconds ago
-
U.S Consulate celebrates 20th anniversary of English Access Scholarship Program2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 523 points29 seconds ago
-
Markets bounce as Middle East fears ease, US inflation in view31 seconds ago
-
Performance of BFC reviewed2 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb meets foreign investors23 seconds ago
-
Rice exports grew by 83.37%, in 09 months3 hours ago
-
NPO, APO collaborate to enhance Pakistan's gemstone Industry through international standards3 hours ago