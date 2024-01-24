Stock Markets Rally On Earnings, Rate Cut Hopes And Stimulus
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 10:33 PM
Global stocks pushed higher on Wednesday on a mix of positive earnings reports, rate cut hopes and stimulus measures
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Global stocks pushed higher on Wednesday on a mix of positive earnings reports, rate cut hopes and stimulus measures.
The yen jumped against the dollar after Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda stoked expectations it will move away from ultra-loose monetary policy.
Wall Street's three main indices rose at the start of trading on Wednesday, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite pushing further into record territory, with sentiment boosted by Netflix's earnings which were released on Tuesday after the market close.
Shares in Netflix jumped 9.9 percent at the start of trading, with investors pleased that the streaming service added 13 million subscribers in the final three months of last year despite price hikes.
Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said "the stock market has been greeted by a trifecta that seems to always pay off: better-than-expected growth from a leading growth company, lower Treasury yields, and policy stimulus from a major central bank."
Earlier on Wednesday the People's Bank of China (PBoC) said it would next month lower the amount of cash banks must keep in reserve as it looks to ramp up lending to help kick-start the stuttering economy.
That helped Hong Kong stocks rise more than three percent, building on the previous day's gains of more than two percent.
Sentiment was also boosted by reports Alibaba's co-founders had bought huge stakes in the firm.
The Hang Seng's rise was fuelled by a 7.3 percent surge in Alibaba on news that Jack Ma and Joseph Tsai had bought about $200 million worth of shares between them.
- 'Good news?' -
In Europe, Frankfurt and Paris were showing strong gains after data showed eurozone business activity fell in January for the eighth straight month, but the rate of decline slowed from December, a key survey showed.
The HCOB flash eurozone purchasing managers' index (PMI) published by S&P Global registered a figure of 47.9 in January from 47.6 in December. A figure below 50 indicates contraction.
In France, manufacturing and services sectors recorded steepening contractions as output fell at the sharpest rate since September.
Business activity also slumped at a faster rate in Germany, the bloc's biggest economy.
"A bad news story is often more powerful than a good news story," noted Kathleen Brooks, research director at trading firm XTB.
"If the eurozone economy is facing a recession this year, as many expect, then the ECB can ride to the rescue, and they have room to cut interest rates."
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index also rose, but less aggressively than in the neighbouring eurozone approaching the mid-way mark.
UK business activity hit a seven-month high in January as a stronger service sector helped counteract supply disruption in the Red Sea.
S&P Global's flash UK PMI index rose to 52.5 in January from 52.1 in December. However, manufacturers saw production slump.
- Key figures around 1330 GMT -
New York - Dow: UP 0.4 percent at 38,036.51 points
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.6 percent at 4,892.32
New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 0.9 percent at 15,559.68
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 7,521.29
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.9 percent at 7,455.05
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.5 percent at 16,879.46
EURO STOXX 50: UP 2.0 percent at 4,553.65
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.8 percent at 36,226.48 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 3.6 percent at 15,899.87 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.8 percent at 2,820.77 (close)
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0932 from $1.0854 on Tuesday
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 146.68 yen from 148.35 yen
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2774 from $1.2687
Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.59 pence from 85.55 pence
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.7 percent at $74.85 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.5 percent at $79.92 per barrel
Recent Stories
ECP directs provincial govts to stop LG officials from supporting candidates
CPEC a gift to Pakistan by China: Mr. Zhao Shiren
IG Punjab meets with delegation of special persons
SECP, ADB hold workshop on 'Women in Finance Thought Leaders'
AJK President, PM condole demise of Journalist's brother
Seven injured in gas cylinder explosion
Japan into Asian Cup last 16 as Iraq win five-goal thriller
All arrangements swiftly completing for general election: Commissioner Rawalpind ..
Commissioner office, FDI ink MoU to conduct awareness session in educational ins ..
Bilawal’s Hyderabad public meeting to be milestone for general elections: Nisa ..
Sharjeel asks public for vote in next elections to bring change
SAPM honours outstanding achievement of Basimah Usman
More Stories From Business
-
SECP, ADB hold workshop on 'Women in Finance Thought Leaders'3 minutes ago
-
Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 5%3 minutes ago
-
TDAP sensitize exporters on banking channels for Eurasia, CAR3 minutes ago
-
Govt to support agriculture development in GB52 minutes ago
-
ICCI delegation visits NDU1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, Russia sign MoU on cooperation in sports, physical culture1 hour ago
-
Caretaker KP govt demands Center to pay special focus on newly merged districts2 hours ago
-
APTMA chairman briefs US consul general on Pakistan's textile sector3 hours ago
-
Gold rates remain stagnant Rs.215,200 per tola4 hours ago
-
Eurozone stock markets rally as data ignites rate-cut hope4 hours ago
-
RTO Rawalpindi seals counterfeit cigarette manufacturing factory4 hours ago
-
SBP software application prepared to receive account holders complaints against banks, says SBP Mult ..5 hours ago