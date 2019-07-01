Stock markets rally on Trump-Xi breakthrough 01 July 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

Stock markets surged Monday after US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed on the sidelines of the G20 summit to restart trade talks, reviving hopes of an end to their tariff war

Trump's historic visit to North Korea also at the weekend, where he met leader Kim Jong Un, further soothed geopolitical concerns and propelled the dollar, as investors shunned havens, notably gold.

Oil prices rallied almost 3.0 percent Monday, also after Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would extend their output caps.

"European markets are uniformly higher, particularly the heavily China-exposed DAX" index in Frankfurt, noted Fiona Cincotta, a senior market analyst at City Index trading group.

German stocks were supported also by official data showing unemployment in Germany held steady in June.

Trump said negotiations to resolve the standoff between the US and China -- the world's two biggest economies -- were "back on track", adding that he would hold off imposing threatened new levies on Chinese goods.

Trump also signalled a softer position on Chinese telecom giant Huawei, a major bone of contention in the row, by saying US companies could sell equipment "where there's no great national security problem".

China meanwhile pledged to buy more US agricultural machinery.

While there had been a quiet sense of optimism the talks would end with an agreement to return to the negotiating table, the apparent concession on Huawei took some by surprise and provided extra buying support across Asian stock markets.

The news was welcome after Trump sparked volatility on markets in early May with his shock decision to hit China with new tariffs and halt talks that had seemed to be nearing a positive end.

"Investors heaved a massive, but exhausted, sigh of relief that both the US and China opted to push the reset button and restart trade negotiations amidst other pleasantries -- now we'll have to see whether it all sticks," said Stephen Innes at Vanguard Markets.

Elsewhere on Monday, the WTI oil price jumped back above $60 per barrel after OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia and non-cartel producer Russia said they would extend caps on crude output.

WTI, the New York benchmark, rallied to $60.28 per barrel, climbing above $60 for the first time since the end of May.

Oil producing nations are set to formally announce their extension at formal meetings in Vienna this week.

- Key figures around 1000 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 1.0 percent at 7,502.35 points Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.8 percent at 5,583.09 Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.3 percent at 12,556.30 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.8 percent at 3,502.43 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 2.1 percent at 21,729.97 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 2.2 percent at 3,044.90 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: Closed for a holiday New York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 26,599.96 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1324 from $1.1375 Dollar/yen: UP at 108.27 yen from 107.82 Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2645 from $1.2700Brent North Sea crude: UP $1.89 at $66.63 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP $1.57 at $60.04 per barrel