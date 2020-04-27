UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stock Markets Rally On Virus Hopes As Oil Tanks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:52 PM

Stock markets rally on virus hopes as oil tanks

Equity markets rallied Monday as governments across the world started to ease coronavirus lockdown measures, while oil prices tumbled as a supply glut offset output cuts

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Equity markets rallied Monday as governments across the world started to ease coronavirus lockdown measures, while oil prices tumbled as a supply glut offset output cuts.

US markets followed Asia and Europe higher after virus figures from some of the worst-hit countries provided some hope that the peak of the crisis may have passed.

Stocks kicked off the week "in optimistic fashion", said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG trading group.

Ending lockdowns means one step towards the resumption of economic activity.

Germany on Monday said it had seen the slowest pace of infections and deaths since March 29.

In Italy, wholesale stores and restaurants will be allowed to resume business on May 4, Spain on Sunday let children play outside and Swiss hairdressers, parlours, florists and garden centres are reopening.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that a first stage of a reopening would start on May 15 if hospitalisations decreased.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain was beginning to "turn the tide" but it was too early to ease the lockdown.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Governor Business Europe Oil New York Spain Italy March May Sunday Market From Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEWA operates 29 stations in 51 regions

8 minutes ago

PTCL Group contributes Rs.100 Million toPM’s COV ..

2 hours ago

Umar Akmal banned from all cricket for three years

3 hours ago

France targets 26 million masks for public this we ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Deaths in Austria Rises by 7 ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-UK Diplomat in Pyongyang Says Rumors About Kim' ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.