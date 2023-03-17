UrduPoint.com

Stock Markets Recover Further On Easing Bank Fears

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Stock markets recover further on easing bank fears

Asian and European stock markets mostly rose Friday, extending a global rally, as traders welcomed a multi-billion-dollar show of support for troubled banks aimed at soothing concerns about contagion in the sector

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):Asian and European stock markets mostly rose Friday, extending a global rally, as traders welcomed a multi-billion-dollar show of support for troubled banks aimed at soothing concerns about contagion in the sector.

A rollercoaster week was on course to end on a positive note after several Wall Street titans including JP Morgan, Bank of America and Citigroup on Thursday stumped up $30 billion to deposit into troubled US lender First Republic.

The move came as investors feared First Republic could suffer a run of withdrawals by customers worried it would follow US lenders Silicon Valley bank and Signature Bank, which went under last week and fuelled fears of another financial crisis.

"The actions of America's largest banks reflect their confidence in the country's banking system," the group of 11 financial institutions said of a plan coordinated by US regulators.

Earlier Thursday, European giant Credit Suisse said it would borrow nearly $54 billion made available by the Swiss central bank to "support" the group.

Markets welcomed the measures, helping the Dow and S&P 500 rally more than one percent and the Nasdaq more than two percent Thursday.

Improved sentiment filtered through Friday to Asian and European equities following big losses earlier in the week, notably for shares in major banks.

The dollar was down against main rivals, while oil prices showed signs of recovery after hefty losses this week.

"Worries over the banking sector are easing after the big banks offer support to First Republic" and as the Swiss central bank "gave Credit Suisse a lifeline," said Edward Moya, analyst at Oanda trading group.

"Banking jitters are fading quickly for now and that has everyone scrambling back into risky assets." - 'Extremely solid' banks - The French central bank chief on Friday insisted that European banks are "extremely solid".

"European banks are not in the same situation as certain American banks for a very simple reason which is that they are not subjected to the same rules," Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who is also a member of the European Central Bank's governing council, told BFM Business television.

Rules known as Basel III that were created after the 2008 financial crisis to ensure that banks have adequate capital and liquidity have been "effective", Villeroy de Galhau said.

He noted that 400 European banking groups are subject to the Basel III requirements compared to only 13 in the United States.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Dollar Oil Bank Basel Same United States Market TV Asia Billion

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Education Academy signs MoU with Australia ..

Sharjah Education Academy signs MoU with Australia&#039;s Monash University

15 minutes ago
 Kremlin Aide Calls Denmark Refusal to Hold Joint N ..

Kremlin Aide Calls Denmark Refusal to Hold Joint Nord Stream Investigation Uncon ..

13 minutes ago
 Scientists urged to find solutions to emerging cha ..

Scientists urged to find solutions to emerging challenges

13 minutes ago
 QWP asks IK to show performance, instead of spread ..

QWP asks IK to show performance, instead of spreading anarchy

13 minutes ago
 Xi's Russia trip to advance friendship, cooperatio ..

Xi's Russia trip to advance friendship, cooperation, peace

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.