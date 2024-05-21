Open Menu

Stock Markets Retreat As Traders Take Profits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 06:36 PM

Stock markets retreat as traders take profits

Stock markets in Asia and Europe suffered a downturn Tuesday as profit-takers stepped in after racking up gains

Eyes were on the release later in the day of minutes from the Federal Reserve's May policy decision for clues on the outlook for cuts to US interest rates.

Eyes were on the release later in the day of minutes from the Federal Reserve's May policy decision for clues on the outlook for cuts to US interest rates.

The picture has been clouded by mixed US data.

The May meeting came before figures last week indicated price rises were easing, stoking fresh hopes the US central bank could cut interest rates a couple of times this year, starting in July.

Hopes of rate cuts on both sides of the Atlantic have helped to support stock markets, with European equity indices and Wall Street achieving record highs in recent sessions.

Still, a number of Fed decision-makers have warned they are not willing to call for a reduction until they are sure higher borrowing costs are doing their job and that inflation is truly under control.

After a mildly positive start to the week in New York, where the Nasdaq hit a record high and the Dow ended down from Friday's record, Asian and European investors were cautious Tuesday as they eyed rising commodity prices.

Copper, a key gauge of the state of the economy owing to its widespread use, hit a record above $11,400 Monday, while gold was also hanging just short of its own peak touched on the same day. Silver was around an 11-year high.

"Copper is now on a month-old rally boosted by tight supply with smelters in China decreasing output," said National Australian Bank's Rodrigo Catril.

"But more recently (the) BHP-Anglo bid has increased attention on the demand prospect from fast-growing sectors including EVs, renewable energy and artificial intelligence," he added, referring to mining giant BHP's buyout offer of rival Anglo American.

Hong Kong led losses, shedding more than two percent after soaring around 30 percent from its January low, while Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore and others in Asia were also in the red.

London, Paris and Frankfurt were also down.

