UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stock Markets Retreat As US-China Tensions Rise

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

Stock markets retreat as US-China tensions rise

Global equities took a beating Friday as China-US tensions intensified, while stalled stimulus talks in Washington fuelled fears for the economy, although Europe saw a batch of bright data

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ):Global equities took a beating Friday as China-US tensions intensified, while stalled stimulus talks in Washington fuelled fears for the economy, although Europe saw a batch of bright data.

Lingering worries about the impact on businesses of fresh coronavirus outbreaks helped trigger major profit-taking, traders said.

"It's a sour end to the trading week," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

On Wall Street, the Dow shed around 130 points at the opening bell "adding to yesterday's declines in morning action, as friction between the US and China heated up overnight", said Charles Schwab analysts.

European indices were up to two percent lower by the mid-afternoon.

Earlier in Asia, Shanghai and Hong Kong had already dived as relations between the world's two superpowers took another bad turn when China ordered the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu in retaliation for America shuttering Beijing's diplomatic mission in Houston this week.

The standoff is the latest in a string of issues -- including Hong Kong, coronavirus and Huawei -- that have plunged relations between the superpowers into crisis.

Stock markets were also still reeling from Thursday's report of a rise in new jobless claims in the US which prompted doubts about any ongoing economic rebound there, traders reported.

Hopes that the data would spur US lawmakers to push on with fresh stimulus measures were undermined by the inability of Republicans and the White House to agree on a $1.0 trillion stimulus proposal.

Haven asset gold meanwhile jumped within spitting distance of $1,900 for the first time since late 2011, boosted by economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and Federal Reserve monetary easing that has weakened the dollar.

Oil staged a rebound after tanking Thursday on energy demand worries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Dollar Europe China Washington White House Chengdu Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Houston Gold Market From Asia Huawei Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mafia is behind flour price hike: Khurum Sher zama ..

5 minutes ago

Turkish Central Bank may raise inflation target

5 minutes ago

Russian Central Bank Speaks Against Hedging Oil Re ..

5 minutes ago

Govt approves Rs6.861 b markup subsidy on agricult ..

5 minutes ago

Russian central bank cuts key rate over virus impa ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 29 points to close a ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.