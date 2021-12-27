Stock markets rise after Christmas

US and eurozone stock markets rose on Monday, shrugging off lingering fears over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant after the Christmas holiday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :US and eurozone stock markets rose on Monday, shrugging off lingering fears over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant after the Christmas holiday.

The highly mutated strain has fuelled a massive increase in cases across the globe, with countries reviving lockdowns, thousands of flights cancelled, and cruise ships returning to port with Covid-infected passengers.

There is, however, a "belief that Omicron is going to be a nuisance but not a dire strait for the global economy -- at least not for long," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

Wall Street was up after the opening bell, with the S&P 500 surging 0.5 percent as it built on last week's record close, which had followed a raft of mostly decent US economic data.

Eurozone markets rose in afternoon trading while Asian markets finished down. London and Hong Kong were closed for a holiday.

"Investors are continuing to shake off concerns regarding the Omicron variant following reports that the risk of hospitalisation is much lower compared to previous variants," said a note by Schwab analysts.

A study released Sunday showed US consumers were in the mood to spend over the holiday season, with retail sales soaring 8.

5 percent over last year.

Online sales were up 11 percent and in-store sales up 8.1 percent between November 1 and Christmas Eve, according to the Mastercard SpendingPulse study.

"Consumers splurged throughout the season," said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO of Saks Incorporated.

- Key figures around 1445 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 36,017.45 points Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.4 percent at 15,817.41 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.5 at 7,124.50 London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,372.10 points (Friday close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.4 percent at 28,676.46 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.1 percent at 23,223.76 (Friday close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.06 percent at 3,615.97 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1331 from $1.1319 Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3427 from $1.3400 Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.41 pence from 84.47 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 114.72 from 114.47 yenWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.03 percent at $73.77 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.0 percent at $76.92 per barrel