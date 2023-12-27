Open Menu

Stock Markets Rise After Festive Break

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Global stocks climbed Wednesday as several more major markets returned from a Christmas holiday break, with traders optimistic that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates early next year

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Global stocks climbed Wednesday as several more major markets returned from a Christmas holiday break, with traders optimistic that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates early next year.

London led the way among major European stock markets as trading on its benchmark FTSE 100 index resumed for the first time since Friday.

Hong Kong and Australia finished higher after returning from their own breaks.

Wall Street, which already resumed trading on Tuesday, also advanced in morning deals.

"Global stock markets seem to be headed for an end-of-year 'Santa rally' as traders and investors return to their desks after the Christmas break, gearing up for the final push into 2024," noted Walid Koudmani, chief market analyst at XTB trading group.

"The ongoing optimism surrounding the prospect of central banks initiating interest rate reductions in 2024, with multiple cuts expected next year, continues to propel shares higher."

Market sentiment has been largely positive since the Fed's most recent monetary policy meeting, when it indicated the rate-hike cycle could be nearing its end as global inflation slows.

"The prevailing sentiment suggests a 'risk-on' environment in US markets, with renewed optimism focused on anticipating swifter and earlier rate cuts," said Stephen Innes, managing partners at SPI Asset Management.

But Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, warned that "the market optimism is overstretched" and that "the Fed will probably cut rates but not at the speed that's been currently priced in".

Global markets were also positively affected by the so-called "Santa Claus rally", which has historically seen stocks tick higher -- albeit at thinner volumes -- during the end-of-year holiday period.

"Once the Santa high fades, the hangover will hit," Ozkardeskaya said.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, oil markets reversed last week's gains, mainly owing to fears regarding the possible regional spread of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

- Key figures around 1450 GMT -

New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 37,571.51 points

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 7,734.62

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.1 percent at 7,572.67

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.2 percent at 16,733.04

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 percent at 4,531.26

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.1 percent at 33,681.24 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.7 percent at 16,624.84 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 2,914.61 (close)

Dollar/yen: UP at 142.58 yen from 142.34 yen on Tuesday

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1084 from $1.1042

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2759 from $1.2725

Euro/pound: UP at 86.88 pence from 86.77 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.0 percent at $74.81 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.9 percent at $80.36 per barrel

