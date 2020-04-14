Stock markets rise as China data beats forecasts

Stock markets mostly rose Tuesday as better-than-expected Chinese trade data lifted the economic gloom wrought by the coronavirus pandemic

Oil prices fell, despite US President Donald Trump claiming that producers were mulling a global daily output cut of 20 million barrels.

And the Dollar dropped against main rivals, helping to push gold above $1,700 an ounce -- the highest level for more than seven years -- traders said.

"Markets continue to react in an odd way, mostly ignoring all the bad figures that have come their way and focusing on the positives, such as the China figures," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG trading group.

Asian stock markets kicked off the day with gains after official data showed Chinese exports fell 6.6 percent and imports slid 0.9 percent in March on a yearly basis.