Stock Markets Rise As US Inflation Gauge Steadies
Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 07:36 PM
US and European stock markets mostly rose Friday as investors digested fresh inflation data that could set the tone for interest-rate moves by central banks
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) US and European stock markets mostly rose Friday as investors digested fresh inflation data that could set the tone for interest-rate moves by central banks.
Wall Street's three main indices opened higher after the US Federal Reserve's preferred metric for inflation remained unchanged in April, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell almost half an hour later.
The yield for two-year and five-year US Treasury bills, a proxy for interest rates, were lower on expectations that the Fed could lower borrowing costs later this year.
"Most of the market seems to be finding some comfort in the recognition that rates headed lower" after the release of the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, said Briefing.com market analyst Patrick O'Hare.
The PCE index rose at an annual rate of 2.7 percent in April, the same as the previous month and in line with analyst forecasts.
"The key takeaway from the report is that the year-over-year PCE inflation rates did not worsen," O'Hare said.
"However, they did not improve either, so it seems unlikely that the Fed would find any new confidence in this report that inflation is moving sustainably toward its two-percent."
Bets on the number of Fed rate cuts, if any, this year have been whittled down owing to a string of outsize US data and warnings from decision-makers that they want to see strong evidence prices are under control before moving.
Most Fed policymakers have called for borrowing costs to be kept elevated for some time, while some have even advocated for another hike.
Fed officials "will need to see a sustainable trend toward lower inflation to feel confident enough to lower rates without seeing a snapback in inflation," said Bret Kenwell, a US investment analyst at eToro.
"We're not there yet, but the inflation reports in the month of May were a constructive first step," he said.
In Europe, eurozone consumer inflation rose faster than expected to 2.
6 percent in May after 2.4 percent in April, official data showed.
Nevertheless, the Frankfurt and Paris stock markets rose after falling earlier in the day, as analysts expect the European Central Bank to cut rates next week despite the latest inflation figures.
London's FTSE 100 index was also up while Asia's main equity markets closed mixed before the US data release.
Elsewhere, oil prices rose before a weekend meeting of the OPEC+ cartel that is likely to maintain its level of output cuts amid a fragile global economy.
Analysts told AFP they expected the status quo to be upheld at the online gathering Sunday even if larger cuts could boost crude prices and income for the grouping's members, which include Saudi Arabia and Russia.
- Key figures around 1355 GMT -
New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 38,140.31 points
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.1 percent at 5,240.39
New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 0.1 percent at 16.727.20
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 8,267.81
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.1 at 7,987.69
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.1 percent at 18,515.45
EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 percent at 4,993.57
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 38,119.96 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.8 percent at 18,079.61 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,086.81 (close)
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0869 from $1.0834 on Thursday
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2757 from $1.2733
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 156.70 from 156.82 yen
Euro/pound: UP at 85.17 from 85.07 pence
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.3 percent at $78.16 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.2 percent at $82.02 per barrel
Recent Stories
Rs.1b released for Karachi Safe City Project: Sindh Home Minister
Cosmetics possess potential to fetch 8-10B$ export earnings: MCCI President
Olympian Khawaja Junaid appointed PMYP’s focal person on sports
UNRWA chief says Israel 'must stop its campaign' against agency
Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo virus
Governor stresses unity among political parties to achieve national progress
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler
Chairman PARC for collective efforts to preserve medicinal, aromatic plants
Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social responsibility at LCCI
Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consolidating existing labour law: CM
JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: CM Murad
FESCO says no load managements under way in its region
More Stories From Business
-
Cosmetics possess potential to fetch 8-10B$ export earnings: MCCI President26 minutes ago
-
Chairman PARC for collective efforts to preserve medicinal, aromatic plants33 minutes ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 0.11 pc30 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,000 points1 hour ago
-
Value of China's int'l trade in goods, services up 13 pct in April2 hours ago
-
Eurozone inflation rebounds to 2.6 pct in May2 hours ago
-
More than 30 pct of Vietnamese consumers interested in EVs2 hours ago
-
Sino- Pakistan discuss bilateral cooperation in satellite technology3 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge as inflation takes centre stage1 hour ago
-
Gold up by Rs 500 per tola to Rs 241,7004 hours ago
-
Euro zone inflation edges back up, but ECB rate cut still on cards1 hour ago
-
SECP initiates consultation on securities managers regulations4 hours ago