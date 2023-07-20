Stock markets rise as US rate hike fears ease, UK inflation slows

Wall Street stocks closed higher Wednesday, with investors increasingly optimistic that the US Federal Reserve would soon end its cycle of interest rate hikes, while London equities jumped as UK inflation slowed

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):

Equities have been on a tear since data last week showed US inflation was continuing to fall towards the Fed's target of two percent.

Other indicators have pointed to a US economy that was slowing but still in good health, sparking hope that the central bank is close to ending its rate-hike campaign without having sparked a recession.

Investors expect the Fed to raise interest rates at its policy meeting next week but then hold them there.

Reassuring corporate earnings reports have also helped drive stocks higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average logging its eighth straight day of gains.

"Earnings season continues to deliver the good news that the Dow has been looking for... The index has soared in recent sessions thanks to good earnings from banks and others outside of the tech bubble," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

"A solid earnings season will drag more money back into stocks, supporting a rally over the summer and beyond," he added.

Major banks including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America have seen their share prices increase after beating expectations.

Although Goldman Sachs reported a 62 percent drop in second-quarter profits on low merger activity, its shares ended one percent higher Wednesday after executives added an improvement could be near.

Meanwhile, London surged 1.8 percent on data showing UK annual inflation dropped under eight percent last month.

"Investors are taking the view that if inflation is on a sustained downward path, then the Bank of England might be less eager to keep pushing up interest rates," Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, said following the British update.

"The market is desperate for that pivot moment where central banks call the end to the current rate-rise cycle." With analysts expecting the Bank of England to hike less aggressively in the coming months than previously thought, the pound slumped Wednesday versus the dollar and euro.

- Key figures around 2030 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 35,061.21 (close) New York - S&P 500: UP 0.2 percent at 4,565.72 (close) New York - Nasdaq: FLAT at 14,358.02 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 1.8 percent at 7,588.20 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.1 percent at 16,108.93 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.1 percent at 7,326.94 (close) EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 at 4,362.28 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.2 percent at 32,896.03 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.3 percent at 18,952.31 (close) Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3,198.84 (close) Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2937 from $1.3040 Euro/pound: UP at 86.59 pence from 86.13 pence Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1204 from $1.1235 on Tuesday Dollar/yen: UP at 139.71 yen from 138.87 yenBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.2 percent at $79.46 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.5 percent at $75.35 per barrel