UrduPoint.com

Stock Markets Rise On Eve Of US Inflation Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Stock markets rise on eve of US inflation data

Stock markets climbed Wednesday on the eve of highly anticipated US inflation data, with sentiment buoyed by easing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine

London, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Stock markets climbed Wednesday on the eve of highly anticipated US inflation data, with sentiment buoyed by easing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Oil prices extended losses on hopes of an international deal over Iran's contested nuclear programme.

Europe's travel sector was lifted by this week's outlook from German tourism giant TUI, which stated that post-pandemic holiday demand is high across all regions.

Nevertheless, investors remain cautious before Thursday's critical US inflation print for January.

Forecasts are for another pop up from the four-decade-high seven percent seen in December, while a big miss in either direction could have big consequences for markets.

- 'Markets could get jittery' - "Inflation figures from the US ... will be a major influence on the direction of markets as the figures will be digested by the Federal Reserve in its next decision on whether to raise interest rates or not," said AJ Bell analyst Russ Mould.

"With expectations that inflationary pressures are going to get worse in the near-term, markets could get jittery as we approach the data release." A higher reading will pile pressure on the Fed to embark on a more aggressive tightening campaign -- but a weaker figure would temper those worries.

"The inflation data has continued to rise faster than many anticipated and we're now in a situation where central banks are racing to catch up and get to grips with price pressures," said Oanda's Craig Erlam.

"Many still expect we'll see an orderly return to inflation targets over the forecast horizon with moderate rate increases but the risk of inaction becomes far greater than the alternative.

" With speculation swirling over the Fed's plans to battle soaring prices, global equities have fluctuated wildly since the start of the year as traders try to position themselves for a series of interest rate hikes that are likely to begin in March.

The prospect of the removal of cheap cash -- which has pushed markets to record or multi-year highs -- has particularly hit tech firms as they are more susceptible to higher rates.

However, the sector helped New York's three main indexes to healthy gains on Tuesday, and Asia followed suit.

Hong Kong led the way, jumping more than two percent thanks to a 6.8 percent surge in market heavyweight Alibaba after Japan's SoftBank allayed fears it was planning to offload some of its huge holdings in the e-commerce giant.

Alibaba had taken a hit earlier on speculation about the share sale, which compounded the Chinese firm's woes after suffering hefty losses owing to Beijing's crackdown on the tech sector.

- Key figures around 1200 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 7,609.16 points Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.3 percent at 15,444.33 Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.3 percent at 7,119.25 EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.4 percent at 4,188.23 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.1 percent at 27,579.87 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.1 percent at 24,829.99 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.8 percent at 3,479.95 (close) New York - Dow: UP 1.1 percent at 35,462.78 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1425 from $1.1415 late Tuesday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3573 from $1.3543 Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.18 pence from 84.29 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 115.39 from 115.55 Yen Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.4 percent at $90.45 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.5 percent at $88.95dan-rfj/bcp/rl

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Russia China Nuclear German Sale London Beijing Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Reading Craig Price New York Japan Euro Turkish Lira January March December Market All From Share Asia

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns the Crime of Israeli Occupation Killi ..

OIC Condemns the Crime of Israeli Occupation Killing Three Palestinians in Nablu ..

53 minutes ago
 Bacha Khan University students perform brilliantly ..

Bacha Khan University students perform brilliantly in Women Sports Festival Char ..

36 seconds ago
 Seminar on improved budget, expenditure management ..

Seminar on improved budget, expenditure management in public departments held

37 seconds ago
 NH&MP conducts sports festival

NH&MP conducts sports festival

39 seconds ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

42 seconds ago
 PIA all set to plant saplings to augment Prime Min ..

PIA all set to plant saplings to augment Prime Minister's Tree Plantation Drive

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>