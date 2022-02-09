Stock markets rise on eve of US inflation data

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Stock markets climbed Wednesday on the eve of highly anticipated US inflation data, with sentiment buoyed by easing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Oil prices posted modest gains after falling a day earlier.

Europe's travel sector was lifted by this week's outlook from German tourism giant TUI, which stated that post-pandemic holiday demand is high across all regions.

Nevertheless, investors remain cautious before Thursday's critical US inflation print for January.

Forecasts are for another pop up from the four-decade-high seven percent seen in December, while a big miss in either direction could have big consequences for markets.

- 'Markets could get jittery' - "Inflation figures from the US ... will be a major influence on the direction of markets as the figures will be digested by the Federal Reserve in its next decision on whether to raise interest rates or not," said AJ Bell analyst Russ Mould.

"With expectations that inflationary pressures are going to get worse in the near-term, markets could get jittery as we approach the data release." A higher reading will pile pressure on the Fed to embark on a more aggressive tightening campaign -- but a weaker figure would temper those worries.

"The inflation data has continued to rise faster than many anticipated and we're now in a situation where central banks are racing to catch up and get to grips with price pressures," said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.

"Many still expect we'll see an orderly return to inflation targets over the forecast horizon with moderate rate increases but the risk of inaction becomes far greater than the alternative." With speculation swirling over the Fed's plans to battle soaring prices, global equities have fluctuated wildly since the start of the year as traders try to position themselves for a series of interest rate hikes that are likely to begin in March.

The prospect of the removal of cheap cash -- which has pushed markets to record or multi-year highs -- has particularly hit tech firms as they are more susceptible to higher rates.

However, the sector helped New York's three main indexes to healthy gains on Tuesday, and Asia followed suit.

Hong Kong led the way, jumping more than two percent thanks to a 6.8 percent surge in market heavyweight Alibaba after Japan's SoftBank allayed fears it was planning to offload some of its huge holdings in the e-commerce giant.

Alibaba had taken a hit earlier on speculation about the share sale, which compounded the Chinese firm's woes after suffering hefty losses owing to Beijing's crackdown on the tech sector.

Europe followed Asia's lead higher, with both Frankfurt and Paris posting gains of at least 1.5 percent in afternoon trading.

Wall Street also opened higher, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbing around one percent.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said Wednesday's positive trend in equities trading is due in part to diminished concerns about sharp hikes in interest rates following dovish comments by monetary policy officials in Japan and Europe.

"There is some speculation here that the Fed isn't going to be so bold as to raise its policy rate by 50 basis points at the March meeting or perhaps any future meeting," he added.

- Key figures around 1430 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.8 percent at 7,623.78 points Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.6 percent at 15,485.75 Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.5 percent at 7,133.82 EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.7 percent at 4,199.75 New York - Dow: UP 0.7 percent at 35,699.32 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.1 percent at 27,579.87 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.1 percent at 24,829.99 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.8 percent at 3,479.95 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1427 from $1.1415 late Tuesday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3567 from $1.3543 Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.22 pence from 84.29 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 115.43 from 115.55 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.4 percent at $91.16 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 0.4 percent at $89.72.