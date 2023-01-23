Stock markets rise on improving US rates outlook

Stock markets headed higher Monday as investors eyed less aggressive US interest rate hikes this year with inflation starting to cool from sky-high levels

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ):Stock markets headed higher Monday as investors eyed less aggressive US interest rate hikes this year with inflation starting to cool from sky-high levels.

Tokyo was the standout performer, rallying more than one percent following a blockbuster pre-weekend performance on Wall Street as tech shares rallied.

Comments from top Federal Reserve officials provided support to equities after they indicated the bank could lift rates at a slower pace compared with 2022.

The euro on Monday reached the highest level since April last year, at $1.0927, before slipping back.