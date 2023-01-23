UrduPoint.com

Stock Markets Rise On Improving US Rates Outlook

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Stock markets rise on improving US rates outlook

Stock markets headed higher Monday as investors eyed less aggressive US interest rate hikes this year with inflation starting to cool from sky-high levels

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ):Stock markets headed higher Monday as investors eyed less aggressive US interest rate hikes this year with inflation starting to cool from sky-high levels.

Tokyo was the standout performer, rallying more than one percent following a blockbuster pre-weekend performance on Wall Street as tech shares rallied.

Comments from top Federal Reserve officials provided support to equities after they indicated the bank could lift rates at a slower pace compared with 2022.

The euro on Monday reached the highest level since April last year, at $1.0927, before slipping back.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Euro April Market From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qa ..

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan inaugurates J ..

2 minutes ago
 West's War Against Russia in Ukraine No Longer Hyb ..

West's War Against Russia in Ukraine No Longer Hybrid, 'Almost Real' - Lavrov

39 minutes ago
 Power supply suspended in HESCO region

Power supply suspended in HESCO region

39 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of hooliganism in Gujr ..

39 minutes ago
 Billions still exposed to toxic trans fat: WHO

Billions still exposed to toxic trans fat: WHO

47 minutes ago
 Unhealthy air quality in capital poses health risk ..

Unhealthy air quality in capital poses health risks for children, elderly

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.