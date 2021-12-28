Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron optimism

Stock markets rose on Tuesday as investors appeared to ride a "Santa Claus rally" and optimism that the Omicron coronavirus variant will not derail the global economic recovery

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Stock markets rose on Tuesday as investors appeared to ride a "Santa Claus rally" and optimism that the Omicron coronavirus variant will not derail the global economic recovery.

Covid-19 cases have surged across the world, prompting governments to impose new measures to limit contagion while the travel industry faced thousands of flight cancellations.

Experts caution against too much optimism around early indications that Omicron causes less severe disease than previous strains, pointing out that it is spreading so fast it could still overwhelm health systems.

But investors seem to be reassured about its effects on the economy.

"Concerns regarding the Omicron variant appear to be fading, as the (US) Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cut the suggested time for isolation in half," Schwab analysts said in a note.

"The change from the CDC may bring some attention to the airline industry which has suffered cancellations as a result of staffing shortages brought about by the quarantine recommendations," they wrote.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 opened higher after two straight record days while the Dow rose 0.6 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1 percent.

Frankfurt's DAX index was up 0.7 percent in afternoon trading while the Paris CAC 40 was 0.5 percent higher after hitting a new record earlier in the day. London was closed for a holiday.