Stock markets slump as Trump lashes out at China

Stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic fell on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump lashed out at Beijing just as trade talks resumed, dealers said

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :

The British pound, meanwhile, continued its slide to fresh two-year lows as more investors were betting on a no-deal Brexit.

"My team is negotiating with them now, but they always change the deal in the end to their benefit," Trump tweeted.

- 'Off the handle' - Investors reacted by pulling out of equities in anticipation of worse to come.

"President Trump sends equity markets reeling, yet again," saidStephen Innes, at SPI Asset Management.