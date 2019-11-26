Stock markets steady as dealers await trade agreement

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 06:56 PM

Stock markets steadied on Tuesday as investors tracked developments in the China-US trade talks, while Chinese online retail titan Alibaba surged almost eight percent on its Hong Kong debut

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Stock markets steadied on Tuesday as investors tracked developments in the China-US trade talks, while Chinese online retail titan Alibaba surged almost eight percent on its Hong Kong debut.

In Europe, the pound fell back as Britain's main opposition Labour party clawed back ground in the polls ahead of next month's general election, as they look to unseat Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives and unleash a programme of renationalisation.

As has been the case in recent weeks, stock markets were taking their direction from twists and turns in US-China trade deal hopes.

"Optimism is rising that a phase one trade deal could be agreed before December 15 when new US tariffs are expected to kick in," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"However it seems much more likely that these could well be deferred once more, with an agreement more likely to occur sometime in the New Year, if we get one at all." He added: "The continued impasse remains a clear and present danger to the global economy." While the mood remains upbeat across trading floors that a partial tariffs agreement will eventually be signed, there is a sense of unease about the lack of detail from both sides.

On Tuesday, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke by phone to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, state media said.

The two sides "discussed solving issues regarding each other's core concerns, reached consensus on properly resolving related issues, and agreed to maintain communication on remaining issues in consultations on the 'phase one' deal", China's official Xinhua news agency said, without providing more details.

The news came after Beijing said at the weekend it would hike penalties on violations of intellectual property rights and also look at lowering the threshold for criminal punishments of those who steal IP.

The IP issue is a major sticking point for the United States in the discussions and agreement on it is seen as key to their success.

- Alibaba stars on debut - Wall Street's three main indices ended at fresh highs Monday, extending a recent record run.

However, Asia struggled to extend its own advances from the day before. Tokyo did manage to rise 0.4 percent as the trade optimism lifted the Dollar against the Yen, providing a boost to Japanese exporters, while Shanghai was flat.

In Hong Kong, shares in Chinese e-commerce titan Alibaba surged 7.7 percent as it began trading for the first time following an $11 billion initial public offering, which is the city's biggest since 2010.

It ended at HK$187.60, up 6.6 percent from its listing price.

Asia's most valuable firm, which is already traded in New York, said the decision to list in Hong Kong was a vote of confidence in the city, which has been hit by months of violent protests and the trade war.

