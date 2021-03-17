Stock markets steady before Fed announcement

Stock markets were largely steady Wednesday as global traders awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting for any comment on the inflation outlook

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ):Stock markets were largely steady Wednesday as global traders awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting for any comment on the inflation outlook.

The dollar was stable as the US central bank wraps up a two-day policy meeting.

Fed chair Jerome Powell may use his news conference later Wednesday to allay market worries about a possible surge in prices as the economy recovers.

With market attention Wednesday focused on the US central bank, "investors are treading water ahead of a delicately poised Federal Reserve announcement", noted Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

"Its previous assertion that the current inflation effect is transitory will need to be reiterated in order to avoid further uncertainty in the bond markets while for equities, any hint of a rise in interest rates earlier than expected would be unsettling." US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields -- a guide to future interest rates -- have risen to a one-year high in recent weeks, with anxiety about higher inflation further stirred by Washington's $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

"Most asset classes (are) contenting themselves to march on the spot ahead of the... (Fed) meeting," said OANDA's Jeffrey Halley.

Traders said there were continuing concerns over AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine shot which many EU countries have suspended pending results of a probe into several blood clot incidents.

In a newspaper article Wednesday, the UK's health minister said the jab was safe and there was evidence of a health risk.

Oil prices meanwhile dropped by around one percent after recent strong gains.

Oil markets and the world economy are recovering from the massive collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the International Energy Agency said in a report Wednesday.

- Key figures around 1130 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.6 percent at 6,764.82 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: FLAT at 14,559.28 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.3 percent at 6,039.50 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,841.61 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: FLAT at 29,914.33 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: FLAT at 29,034.12 (close) Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3,445.55 (close) New York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 32,825.95 (close Tuesday) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1897 from $1.1902 at 2100 GMT Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3895 from $1.3889 Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.62 pence from 85.66 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 109.18 yen from 109.00 yenBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.1 percent at $67.65 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.9 percent at $64.23 per barrel