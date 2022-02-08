UrduPoint.com

Stock Markets Steady, Oil Prices Fall

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Stock markets steady, oil prices fall

Stock markets largely steadied Tuesday while oil prices fell on easing geopolitical concerns surrounding major crude producers Iran and Russia

London, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Stock markets largely steadied Tuesday while oil prices fell on easing geopolitical concerns surrounding major crude producers Iran and Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he had convinced Russia's Vladimir Putin not to escalate the crisis around Ukraine, ahead of talks in Kyiv aimed at defusing fears Moscow could invade.

Elsewhere, talks to revive a deal with Iran on its contested nuclear programme were set to resume Tuesday after Washington and Tehran signalled their willingness to clinch an agreement as soon as possible.

Edward Moya, analyst at trading group OANDA, said signs of progress in US-Iran nuclear talks -- which could see Tehran sell internationally again -- would likely not have much long-term impact on the oil price rally towards $100 per barrel.

"Energy traders locked in some profits over optimism that the US and Iran might be able to salvage a nuclear deal," he said.

"The oil market still remains heavily in deficit and whatever weakness happens to prices will likely be short-lived." Surging oil prices -- Brent crude hit the highest level for more than seven years at $94 per barrel on Monday -- saw BP swing back into a big profit last year, the British energy giant announced.

The expected turnaround -- after huge losses in 2020 as the pandemic slammed oil prices -- saw BP's share price rise only modestly in London midday deals Tuesday.

- Chips race - The big corporate story out of Asia was SoftBank's announcement that the $40 billion sale of chip powerhouse Arm to Nvidia had collapsed because of "significant regulatory challenges" over competition concerns.

Alongside the news, the Japanese telecoms firm-turned-investment giant reported a net profit of $251 million in the third quarter.

In Europe, the EU unveiled a 43-billion-euro plan to quadruple the supply of semiconductors in the region by 2030, hoping to limit the bloc's dependence on Asia for a key component used in electric cars and smartphones.

Stock markets in London and Paris were up while Frankfurt was down at around midday as traders await key US inflation data Thursday that is tipped to show more painful price rises in January after a four-decade high in December.

Investors are bracing for central banks to raise interest rates to tame inflation, a move that could weigh down on the global economic recovery.

- Key figures around 1200 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,578.62 points Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.1 percent at 15,185.20 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.2 percent at 7,021.25 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.1 percent at 4,115.71 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.1 percent at 27,284.52 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.0 percent at 24,329.49 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.7 percent at 3,452.63 (close) New York - Dow: FLAT at 35,091.13 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1432 from $1.1440 late Monday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3562 from $1.3532 Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.30 pence from 84.51 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 115.30 from 115.10 yenBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.9 percent at $90.95 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.8 percent at $89.64 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Europe Washington Nuclear Oil Sale London Shanghai Tame Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tehran Tokyo Progress Vladimir Putin Price New York Euro January December 2020 Market From Agreement Share Race Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

S. Korea to appeal to CAS over Olympic short track ..

S. Korea to appeal to CAS over Olympic short track 'injustice'

53 seconds ago
 Seven Indian soldiers killed in Himalayan avalanch ..

Seven Indian soldiers killed in Himalayan avalanche

55 seconds ago
 Expressway's commuters to get stress-free travel b ..

Expressway's commuters to get stress-free travel by next year

57 seconds ago
 N.Ireland watchdog finds police 'collusive' in '90 ..

N.Ireland watchdog finds police 'collusive' in '90s

59 seconds ago
 Fertilizer review meeting discuss availability, de ..

Fertilizer review meeting discuss availability, demand of DAP

3 minutes ago
 NAB can't produce desired results till reforms in ..

NAB can't produce desired results till reforms in system: Chairman

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>