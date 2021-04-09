Stock markets stumble into weekend

Stock markets largely stumbled Friday with traders taking their foot off the pedal before a much-anticipated earnings season that could give a fresh push to the recent global equities rally

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Stock markets largely stumbled Friday with traders taking their foot off the pedal before a much-anticipated earnings season that could give a fresh push to the recent global equities rally.

While some countries are having trouble with vaccine programmes and a rise in infections, there is a general feeling that governments will get a better hold on the crisis and allow economies to reopen, though possibly later than previously hoped.

In Europe, stock market indices in London and Frankfurt were negative or essentially flat in afternoon trading, while in Paris the CAC 40 showed a slight gain.

As trading got underway in New York, the Dow Jones index gained ground as well.

In Germany, industrial production dropped for the second month in a row in February after eight months of gains, as the economic impact of the pandemic began to bite, official data showed Friday.

Analysts said the data raised fresh doubts about the health of Europe's top economy after it bounced back from a coronavirus-triggered downturn early last year.

Separate data showed Chinese producer prices rose at their fastest pace in more than two years owing to a jump in the cost of commodities.

That has led to concerns the increases will filter through to the world economy, putting pressure on central banks as they try to keep borrowing costs down.

Axi strategist Stephen Innes said the figures "might add a ripple or two of angst to the inflation pacifist calm that has fallen on the market".