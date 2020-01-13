Stock markets trade sideways pending China-US pact

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ):World stock markets gave a mixed picture on Monday as investor attention turned to the planned signing of a China-US trade pact, with Wall Street firmer and European markets mostly retrenching.

London was steady, helped by a weaker pound which boosts share prices of multinationals that earn in dollars.

Sterling sagged as Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe hinted at a potential vote in favour of a January cut to the central bank's main interest rate.

Stoking rate-cut speculation, official data showed the UK economy shrank 0.3 percent in November,as Brexit and political uncertainty contributed to slashing manufacturing output.

But despite some adjustments to the downside, underlying sentiment was "positive as traders are looking ahead to the signing of the first phase of the US-China trade deal on Wednesday," CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.