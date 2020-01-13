UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stock Markets Trade Sideways Pending China-US Pact

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:58 PM

Stock markets trade sideways pending China-US pact

World stock markets gave a mixed picture on Monday as investor attention turned to the planned signing of a China-US trade pact, with Wall Street firmer and European markets mostly retrenching

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ):World stock markets gave a mixed picture on Monday as investor attention turned to the planned signing of a China-US trade pact, with Wall Street firmer and European markets mostly retrenching.

London was steady, helped by a weaker pound which boosts share prices of multinationals that earn in dollars.

Sterling sagged as Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe hinted at a potential vote in favour of a January cut to the central bank's main interest rate.

Stoking rate-cut speculation, official data showed the UK economy shrank 0.3 percent in November,as Brexit and political uncertainty contributed to slashing manufacturing output.

But despite some adjustments to the downside, underlying sentiment was "positive as traders are looking ahead to the signing of the first phase of the US-China trade deal on Wednesday," CMC Markets analyst David Madden said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UK World Vote Bank David Brexit January November Market Share

Recent Stories

Value of non-oil trade between UAE, Japan totalled ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with Prime Minister ..

31 minutes ago

Norwich sign Hoffenheim midfielder Rupp

17 minutes ago

Moroccan giants Wydad cut ties with Serbian coach

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Japan&#039;s Prime Mini ..

1 hour ago

Govt working on ML-1 project, economic zones for c ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.