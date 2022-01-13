UrduPoint.com

Stock Markets Up On Inflation Peak Hopes

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 10:39 PM

US and European stocks mostly rose Thursday on optimism that US inflation may be finally peaking after soaring to its highest level in decades

US consumer prices rose seven percent on-year in December, the fastest rate since 1982, as supply snarls and energy costs were compounded by surging demand from Americans returning to normal life.

However, Wednesday's highly-anticipated reading was in line with expectations and analysts pointed out that the increase from the previous month had slowed and was below forecasts.

The data "brought forward the idea that this could be the point we see a peak in the inflation levels and light at the end of the long and dark inflation tunnel," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote.

The London and Frankfurt stock exchanges reversed falls from earlier in the day to trade higher in the afternoon but Paris fell. Wall Street stocks rose in early deals.

More Stories From Business

