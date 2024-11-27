Stock Markets Waver As Traders Weigh Trump Tariffs, Inflation
Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) US and European stock markets wavered on Wednesday as traders awaited key inflation data, and weighed Donald Trump's tariff threats and a political standoff in France.
The Dow rose but the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the broad-based S&P 500 index fell after the opening bell on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday.
European stock markets fluctuated in afternoon deals on concerns Europe could be the next tariffs target for US president-elect Donald Trump.
The Paris stock market slid 0.8 percent as a French political standoff over a belt-tightening draft budget for 2025 threatens to topple the government.
