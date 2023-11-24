Open Menu

Stock Markets Waver As US Set For Light Post-Thanksgiving Session

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Asian and European stock markets wavered Friday in subdued trade with Wall Street set for a half session during the extended Thanksgiving holiday weekend

Eurozone equities experienced tentative gains but London drooped in the face of the stronger pound and profit-taking.

"The usual adage is when the United States sneezes the world catches a cold -- in the latest case, it appears when the US is on holiday, global markets hit the snooze button," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

"The FTSE 100 drifted lower on Friday as it lacked the usual direction provided by Wall Street. A sprinkle of profit taking and some weakness in the resources sector helped to put the index on the back foot."

Wall Street was shut Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and will close early on Friday.

American shoppers will look for their own bargains during the annual pre-Christmas "Black Friday" sales event, followed by the newer "Cyber Monday".

Asian traders hoped for fresh Chinese moves to help the country's troubled property sector after officials called on banks to provide support.

Equities have rallied in recent weeks on optimism the Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates again in this cycle as inflation slows and the economy shows signs of easing without causing recession worries.

And while minutes from the bank's most recent policy meeting echoed warnings from decision-makers that borrowing costs will likely stay elevated for some time, there is hope that they will cut in 2024.

In Asia deals, Hong Kong led the losses having risen over the week, while Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Jakarta and Bangkok were also down.

Tokyo jumped as dealers caught up with Thursday's Asian advance, while the yen rose against the dollar as Japanese inflation jumped again, adding to bets the central bank will shift from its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Oil prices traded mixed after a two-day fall that came in the wake of OPEC's decision to put back a crucial meeting by four days owing to a row over output quotas.

