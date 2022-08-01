UrduPoint.com

Stock Markets Waver, Oil Prices Sink

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Stock markets waver, oil prices sink

Stock markets wobbled on Monday as investors track a raft of corporate earnings reports while oil prices sank over concerns about Chinese demand

London, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Stock markets wobbled on Monday as investors track a raft of corporate earnings reports while oil prices sank over concerns about Chinese demand.

London's FTSE 100, the Paris CAC 40 and Frankfurt DAX were flat in afternoon trading after drifting higher earlier in the day.

Wall Street opened lower on the first day of August following a strong month in July.

Asian stock markets finished higher despite another disappointing reading on the health of the Chinese economy.

The closely watched Purchasing Managers' Index of manufacturing activity shrank in July on the back of weak demand and the strict zero-Covid measures imposed in parts of the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Oil Paris Frankfurt Reading July August Market

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court suspends CAA notification reg ..

Islamabad High Court suspends CAA notification regarding retired employees' bene ..

2 minutes ago
 DC, DPO visit Ahmadpur East to review arrangements ..

DC, DPO visit Ahmadpur East to review arrangements for Muharram

3 minutes ago
 10 die as roof of house collapsed in AJK due to ra ..

10 die as roof of house collapsed in AJK due to rain

3 minutes ago
 Shujaat says he wants to change PML-Q's constituti ..

Shujaat says he wants to change PML-Q's constitution, make it vibrant political ..

3 minutes ago
 Building resilience in Karachi should be prime foc ..

Building resilience in Karachi should be prime focus: Sherry

3 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 430,900 cusecs water

IRSA releases 430,900 cusecs water

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.