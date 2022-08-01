Stock markets waver, oil prices sink

Stock markets wobbled on Monday as investors track a raft of corporate earnings reports while oil prices sank over concerns about Chinese demand

London, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Stock markets wobbled on Monday as investors track a raft of corporate earnings reports while oil prices sank over concerns about Chinese demand.

London's FTSE 100, the Paris CAC 40 and Frankfurt DAX were flat in afternoon trading after drifting higher earlier in the day.

Wall Street opened lower on the first day of August following a strong month in July.

Asian stock markets finished higher despite another disappointing reading on the health of the Chinese economy.

The closely watched Purchasing Managers' Index of manufacturing activity shrank in July on the back of weak demand and the strict zero-Covid measures imposed in parts of the country.